Bihar: Prashant Kishor Welcomes Anant Singh's Support For Jan Suraaj

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 1 (IANS) MLA Anant Singh has emerged as a key focus of Bihar's political discourse after openly supporting Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh in the Patna Graduates' Legislative Council election.

The development has also triggered speculation about whether Singh could eventually move closer to Jan Suraaj.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, during his visit to Darbhanga on Thursday, welcomed Singh's support for the party's campaign.

“The entire society stands in support of Jan Suraaj for the betterment and transformation of Bihar. If Anant Singh also stands in support of this change, he is welcome,” Kishor said.

His remarks have added to speculation about Singh's political course, although he has not announced that the Mokama MLA intends to leave the JD(U) or formally join Jan Suraaj.

Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', has openly backed Anuj Singh, Jan Suraaj's candidate from the Patna Graduates' constituency, against JD(U) incumbent MLC Neeraj Kumar.

On Thursday, Singh accompanied Anuj Singh during his nomination filing and joined a roadshow with his supporters.

He has indicated that he will campaign for the Jan Suraaj candidate in the constituency.

The development has brought Singh's long-running differences with Neeraj Kumar into sharper focus.

Singh has previously maintained that his opposition to Neeraj Kumar is personal rather than a dispute with the JD(U) as a political organisation.

The developments have also drawn the JD(U) leadership's attention.

Reports said the matter had reached party president Nitish Kumar amid discussions over Singh's public support for a rival candidate.

Singh's participation in Anuj Singh's nomination has added to questions about how the JD(U) will respond to an elected party MLA campaigning against its official candidate in the council election.

Party leaders have previously attempted to address the differences between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar, but the rivalry has continued to surface publicly.

Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary, who has been associated with Anant Singh, said the party was looking into the issue.

Choudhary said he had not attended the meeting and, therefore, could not comment in detail on what was discussed.

The remarks came as the JD(U) leadership faced questions over Singh's decision to support Anuj Singh despite Neeraj Kumar being the party's official candidate for the Patna Graduates' constituency.