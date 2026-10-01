Two Elephants Of Assam's Manas National Park Recognised As 'Master Mahouts', To Train Handlers Abroad

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 1 (IANS) Two mahouts from Assam's Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve have earned international recognition after being certified as 'Master Mahouts', qualifying them to train elephant handlers in different countries, senior forest officials said on Thursday.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Additional PCCF) and Council Head of Department (CHD) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Sonali Ghosh, said the recognition marked a significant achievement for the Assam Forest Department, Manas Tiger Reserve and the community of mahouts and khasis engaged in wildlife conservation.

"Their expertise and experience from Manas will now contribute to international capacity-building in elephant care, management and welfare," Ghosh said.

The recognition was announced at the closing ceremony of a seven-day Comprehensive Training Programme for Mahouts and Khasis, organised by the Field Directorate of Manas Tiger Reserve in collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

The training programme, which commenced on September 24 at Bansbari, concluded on Wednesday.

The programme was conducted by Padma Shri awardee Parbati Barua, retired Divisional Conservator of Forests Bhupendra Nath Talukdar and WTI Chief Veterinary Officer Bhaskar Choudhury.

Ghosh said the programme combined theoretical and practical sessions covering various aspects of captive elephant management, including elephant health, welfare, handling and training.

A total of 27 staff members from Manas Tiger Reserve, including three from Odisha, participated in the programme.

"This was the first comprehensive training of its kind conducted at Manas, providing participants with specialised knowledge and practical skills for the effective management and welfare of captive elephants," the Additional PCCF added.

Bodoland Territorial Council Executive Member for Forest and Wildlife, James Basumatary, said, "It is a proud moment for all of us that two of our mahouts from Manas have brought glory to the Forest Department and the state at the international level."

Certificates and badges were presented to Ramanuj Barla and Md. Alam Ali after they successfully completed specialised training in handling captive-born elephant calves using animal cognition and positive reinforcement techniques under the Human Elephant Learning Programs, Advancing Elephant Welfare (H-ELP) Foundation in Australia.

Ghosh, who is also the Field Director of Manas Tiger Reserve, said Barla and Ali will travel to the Chiang Mai Elephant Conservation Centre in Thailand for a specialised training programme scheduled from October 29 to November 2.

She said the achievement highlighted the invaluable role of frontline elephant handlers in wildlife conservation and reflected the growing recognition of traditional knowledge, practical experience and modern, science-based approaches to elephant management.

The Forest Department congratulated Barla and Ali on the achievement and acknowledged the contribution of mahouts and khasis working for the protection and conservation of wildlife in Manas Tiger Reserve.

Ghosh said hands-on training for mahouts and khasis was essential as handling elephants required specialised skills, meaningful interaction and the strengthening of trust between humans and the animals.

Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve, located in the Eastern Himalayan foothills along the Bhutan border, is a major biodiversity-rich landscape.

It was established as Northeast India's first tiger reserve in 1973 and is also recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Biosphere Reserve, Elephant Reserve, Important Bird Area and Key Biodiversity Area.

The reserve supports several iconic species, including tigers, elephants, rhinoceroses, wild buffaloes, golden langurs, pygmy hogs, hispid hares and Bengal floricans, besides more than 550 bird species.