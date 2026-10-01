Mahanadi Dispute: Chhattisgarh, Odisha Cms Meet Amit Shah For Resolution

Efforts to find an amicable resolution to the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute between Chhattisgarh and Odisha received a fresh push, as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi presented their respective states' positions at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at Kartavya Bhawan today.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the Chairman of the Central Water Commission, the Chief Secretaries of Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and senior officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Water Commission and both state governments attended the meeting. The meeting follows discussions held in July between the two Chief Ministers under the chairmanship of the Jal Shakti Minister, during which both states agreed to continue technical-level deliberations aimed at finding an amicable settlement to the dispute.

Chhattisgarh CM Calls for 'Win-Win' Solution

During the meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlined his state's approach to resolving the dispute, describing the Mahanadi as a river that should unite rather than divide the two States. He called for a“win-win” solution based on principles of fairness, scientific assessment, transparency and long-term sustainability, while protecting the interests of farmers, people and future generations in both States.

Sai pointed out that the Mahanadi originates in Chhattisgarh and that more than half of its catchment area falls within the State. He said the water requirements of Chhattisgarh's farmers, irrigation sector and tribal areas should therefore be duly considered as part of any settlement. At the same time, he reiterated Chhattisgarh's commitment to safeguarding Odisha's interests, describing the Hirakud Dam as vital to the State. He said Chhattisgarh would extend cooperation for the smooth functioning of the dam while taking Odisha's interests into account.

CM Invokes Spirit of National Integration

Appreciating the initiative taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai invoked the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his role in national integration. He said Patel had brought together more than 500 princely States after Independence and argued that the same spirit of integration could be extended to resolving long-standing inter-State disputes through dialogue and consensus.

Sai said resolving disputes over river waters was not merely an administrative exercise but also an important step towards strengthening cooperation and unity among States. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said efforts were now also being made to address long-pending inter-State water disputes. The Chief Minister cited recent progress in resolving water-related issues involving Haryana and Rajasthan over the Yamuna, four States over the Narmada, and Bihar and Jharkhand over the Sone. He said such developments demonstrated that even complex and long-standing disputes could be addressed through political will, sustained dialogue and cooperative federalism.

Bastar Resolve a Model for Mahanadi Solution

“The same resolve that transformed Bastar will also lead to a resolution for the Mahanadi issue.” Drawing a parallel with the Centre's campaign against Naxalism in Bastar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the resolve and political will that had driven efforts to address the security challenge could also help find a lasting solution to the Mahanadi water dispute.

Referring to the Centre's March 31, 2026 target for eliminating Naxalism, Sai said the focus of discussions in Bastar had increasingly shifted from violence to development. He expressed confidence that sustained political resolve and dialogue could similarly help resolve the decades-old Mahanadi issue.

CMs Urged to Build on Cultural Bonds

Calling Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi his“younger brother”, Sai stressed the close social, cultural and historical ties between the two States. He said both States share deep connections with forest regions and that their governments understand the importance of ensuring adequate water reaches farmers.

Sai also invoked the cultural bond associated with Lord Jagannath, saying the tradition extends from Shivrinarayan in Chhattisgarh to Puri in Odisha. Against this backdrop, he said, the Mahanadi should serve as a bridge for cooperation, development and mutual trust rather than remain a source of contention between the two States.

Ongoing Engagement and Technical Assessments

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence in the mediation efforts of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the scientific and transparent technical assessment being undertaken by the Central Water Commission (CWC). He said Chhattisgarh would cooperate fully and approach any outcome reached through consultations between the two States in a positive spirit.

At the meeting in July, the Centre had stressed the need for an equitable and sustainable resolution through dialogue, technical cooperation and cooperative federalism. An expanded technical committee headed by the CWC chairman has since begun examining the pending technical aspects of the dispute. The Mahanadi water-sharing dispute has been pending before the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal since 2018. Political and technical-level engagement between Odisha and Chhattisgarh has intensified in recent months. The issue was also discussed during a meeting between Sai and Majhi in Bhubaneswar on September 20, when both sides expressed hope that continued dialogue would pave the way for a resolution.

Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Vikas Sheel, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh and Water Resources Department Secretary Rajesh Sukumar Toppo were among the senior officials who attended the meeting. (ANI)

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