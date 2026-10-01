Raja Warring's Delhi Visit, X Bio Change Fuel Punjab Cong Churn

Punjab Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring left for Delhi on Thursday amid speculations over a possible change in the Punjab Congress leadership. Speaking to reporters, Warring said, "I am leaving for Delhi at the moment, and then I will certainly sit down and talk with all of you. I know you have many questions. I feel that by tomorrow, I will have greater clarity on those matters, allowing me to explain everything properly and, through you, convey my message to the people of Punjab. As I mentioned, there are certain matters that are discussed and deliberated upon in consultation with one's own people..."

Earlier, Warring changed his bio on X to describe himself as the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president. When asked about speculation that he could resign as Punjab Congress president, Warring said,“I don't want to comment on anything. I will let you know when the time is right."

Party Grapples with Internal Turmoil

Former PWD Minister and MP Vijay Inder Singla said he was a "loyal soldier" of the party while asserting that all were working together under the leadership of Raja Warring. "I am a loyal soldier of the party, and at all times, as a worker of the party, whatever responsibility I have been given, I have always fulfilled my duties. And in the coming times as well, we will work together with everyone in the same manner," Singla, who is the chairperson of the Congress Election Management and Coordination Committee, told reporters here.

His comments come amid mounting speculations that the Congress high command is considering replacing him as the state unit chief following weeks of internal differences within the Punjab Congress, ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The developments come after the Congress recently appointed Sachin Pilot as the party's General Secretary incharge of Punjab, replacing former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Congress has been grappling with internal differences in Punjab, with competing factions seeking greater prominence ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Warring has previously faced criticism from sections of the party over its performance and leadership.

Earlier today, Congress MP and former CM of Punjab Charanjeet Singh Channi was given an appointment by Congress president Kharge. However, Channi didn't turn up for the meeting.

Moreover, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met party president Mallikarjun Kharge over preparations regarding the ensuing Punjab polls. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)