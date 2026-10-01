Alkagesta Publishes 2025 ESG Report

Alkagesta has published its 2025 ESG Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the company's environmental, social, and governance commitments and progress across its global trading operations.

As a global commodity trading company operating across approximately 48 countries, Alkagesta recognises its responsibility to conduct business with integrity, transparency, and respect for people and the planet. The 2025 report reflects continued progress across three core areas.

On the environmental side, Alkagesta completed its second corporate emissions assessment, recording 16,356 tCO2e in Scope 1 and 37 tCO2e in Scope 2. UCO recycling operations grew strongly, with 1,856,631 kg collected - up 11.4% year-on-year - and 1,781,520 kg processed, up 12.7%. Further milestones included the launch of 0.1% ULSFO trading in the Mediterranean and continued development of the company's Biofuels Business Strategy.

On the social side, Alkagesta deepened its community commitments through partnerships with the Arab Bank Foundation and WISTA Malta, while internally completing 100% inclusive leadership training for all managers and growing external ESG partnerships by 20%.

On governance, Alkagesta conducted 380 vessel assessments, 284 counterpart KYC screenings, and 60 on-site assessments during the period, with compliance audits moved to a biannual cadence and a new ESG scorecard introduced tracking diversity, compliance, and transparency at quarterly board level reviews.

Alkagesta has continued to build on these commitments in 2026 - investing in the Clean Caspian startup, an environmental research initiative developing chemical technologies for oil spill remediation in marine ecosystems, and sponsoring Malta's U16 Women's National Basketball Team, who claimed the FIBA U16 Women's EuroBasket Division C title for the first time in the team's history.

The 2025 ESG Report reflects a company growing with purpose - expanding its operations while deepening its accountability to people, planet, and responsible global trade.