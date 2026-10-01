Freelancer Financials Named“Best Contractor Mortgage Provider Or Broker” For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Pressat) Freelancer Financials named“Best Contractor Mortgage Provider or Broker” for the fourth consecutive yearAward follows the specialist broker's 1,000th five-star Google review from contractor and self-employed clients

Harrow, London 1 October 2026



Freelancer Financials, the specialist contractor mortgage broker owned by Mortgage Quest Ltd, is delighted to announce that it was awarded "Best Contractor Mortgage Provider or Broker " at the 2026 Contracting Awards in London last night.

The winners were announced at the Park Plaza London Riverbank on 30 September. Freelancer Financials was one of six finalists, alongside Brookson Financial, Cleerly, Contractor Financial, My Contractor Broker and WIS Mortgages and Insurance Services.

It is the fourth consecutive year the firm has won the category and its fifth overall, following wins in 2021, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The award demonstrates the determination of the business to adapt to changing trends, with many contracting and self-employed clients now earning through multiple contracts and complex income streams.

The award marks the second significant recognition for the business in barely over a month, after the firm received its 1,000th five-star Google review in August. The vast majority of those reviews are from limited company contractors, umbrella employees and self-employed borrowers who had found it hard to get a mortgage (or remortgage) elsewhere. Many comment on the quality of service provided, the clarity of the advice given and the dedication of Freelancer Financials brokers to secure their clients the mortgage they need.

John Yerou, Managing Director, of Mortgage Quest Ltd, said about collecting the award:



"Winning this category four years in a row means such a lot to me and the company, because it's judged on how we deliver for contractors every day. We pioneered contractor mortgages twenty years ago and we're still innovating now, by adapting to our clients' changing needs and finding new ways to communicate with them. I'd like to thank the judges for recognising our success, and for everyone at Freelancer Financials for contributing to this award."

George Yerou, Head of Mortgage Sales at Freelancer Financials, reflected on the team behind the win:

"This award belongs to the whole team at Freelancer Financials. Our brokers deal with complex incomes every day, whether that's someone who has moved between a limited company and an umbrella, or someone working two contracts at once. Our job is to know which lenders will assess this income fairly, to advise our clients of their options and get their mortgage over the line. Awards and reviews are great to see, but what matters is whether the client ends up with the home they wanted."

Freelancer Financials arranges mortgages and protection insurance for the whole of the flexible workforce, whether you are a contractor, freelancer, sole trader or in any kind of self-employment. Its brokers work with the specialist underwriting teams at lenders where a contractor's income is assessed on their day rate alone, rather than relying on post-tax accounts.

Other recent recognition for the team includes:

Freelancer Financials winning the Specialist Firm of the Year at the 2026 Next Intelligence Awards. Freelancer Financials mortgage broker Archie Hogg winning Rising Star of the Year at the 2026 Next Intelligence Awards. Freelancer Financials' Head of Mortgage Sales George Yerou winning Residential Broker of the Year at the 2025 Next Intelligence Awards.

You can read more about the firm's previous Contracting Awards wins here: /blog/contracting/our-hat-trick-of-contracting-awards-wins/

Notes to Editors

Freelancer Financials is the trading name of Mortgage Quest Ltd, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) The business has been arranging mortgages for contractors and the self-employed since 2004 Freelancer Financials has helped more than 30,000 contractors secure a mortgage Its 1,000th five-star Google review was reached with an average rating of 5/5; the first review was posted 15 May 2015. Media contact: John Yerou, Managing Director [email protected] 0208 421 7999

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