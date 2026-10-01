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Goeasy Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:48 AM EST - goeasy Ltd.: Has filed its Management Information Circular and related proxy materials for its upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders. goeasy Ltd. shares T are trading dpwm $0.30 at $43.11.
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