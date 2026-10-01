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Calian Group Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Calian Group Ltd.: Today announced it has completed the sale of its United States (U.S.) commercial IT business based in Houston, Texas, to Trace3, a leading technology solutions provider and digital transformation consultancy headquartered in Irvine, California. Calian Group Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.45 at $81.07.
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