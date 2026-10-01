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Beyond Oil Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:02 AM EST - Beyond Oil Ltd.: Today announced a major commercial milestone in its ongoing relationship with one of the world's largest multinational restaurant companies. Beyond Oil Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.13 at $1.93.
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