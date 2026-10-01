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Dynacor Group Inc.

Dynacor Group Inc.


2026-10-01 10:11:50
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Dynacor Group Inc.: Announced the appointment of mining executive Jonathan Hill as Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Hill will guide Dynacor's execution of its operational and strategic objectives, focusing on driving operational excellence, safety, talent success and technology enablement. Dynacor Group Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $5.00.

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