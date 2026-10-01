Russian Narratives Dominate AI Chatbots On Lithuanian History Culture Minister Lukas Alsys

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lithuanian Minister of Culture Lukas Alsys made this statement in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As we speak about artificial intelligence and while Europe is still preparing to regulate it, we face many problems and challenges along the way. The spectrum of concerns is broad – from artists' copyrights to the resilience of our society during a war taking place just 30 kilometers from Vilnius," the official noted.

According to him, using generative AI chatbots has exposed a clear trend: algorithms transmit a distorted version of history.

"If you ask AI how to describe Lithuanian history, it gives responses shaped by Russian narratives. The problem is that the Russian side uploads massive amounts of data. Chatbots learn from this information and formulate narratives that are favorable to a hostile country," the minister said.

Lithuania protests to Russia over sabotage in Estonia and attacks on Ukraine

He added that Vilnius is actively exchanging information and strategies on how to counter this phenomenon with Ukrainian counterparts. At the same time, the minister stressed that Europe needs to demonstrate greater ambition and independence in AI technology.

"The American side and the Chinese side are working on their own projects, while we as Europe remain dependent at the moment. We need to change this," the official added.

Speaking about technology development in Lithuania, the official mentioned that while the country does not currently have a single dedicated AI research center, strong initiatives are being pursued in both universities and the private sector. Discussions are ongoing in Lithuania regarding the creation of a national AI center, which would help tackle challenges not only in culture, but also in robotics and defense systems.

Photo: Freepik/DC Studio