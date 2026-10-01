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Jordan Field Hospital Performs Specialized Surgeries In Nablus

Jordan Field Hospital Performs Specialized Surgeries In Nablus


2026-10-01 10:06:47
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) - Jordan Field Hospital Nablus/12 medical teams performed several specialized surgeries on Thursday, delivering medical care to Palestinians in Nablus.

Performed under standard clinical guidelines, the surgeries included orthopedic, ear, nose, and throat (ENT), and minor procedures.

The operations showcase the hospital's commitment to delivering "specialized care and essential" healthcare to the local community.

//Petra// HA

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Jordan News Agency

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