Army Chief, Hungarian Ambassador Talk Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammad Harasis, received the Hungarian Ambassador to Jordan, Peter Zsolt Jakab, on Thursday at the General Headquarters of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)- Arab Army.

During the meeting held at the JAF's headquarters, Harasis discussed with the guest ways to enhance bilateral relations and joint cooperation across various fields.

The two sides also reviewed the latest regional and international developments aimed to serve the common interests of the two friendly nations.

Harasis called for strengthening Jordanian-Hungarian military ties, particularly regarding the exchange of expertise and skill development through joint exercises and training courses.

In turn, the Hungarian ambassador expressed his "deep" appreciation for the Kingdom's "significant" role, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, in promoting regional security and peace, praising the JAF's "major" humanitarian role.

//Petra// AG