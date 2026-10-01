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Experro Launches EMA, An AI Merchant Assistant That Explains Your Store Data And Acts On It
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Charlotte, NC, United States, October 1, 2026 | Experro, the AI-powered eCommerce search, product discovery, and personalization platform, launched Experro Merchant Assistant (EMA), an AI assistant that works like a teammate who never stops looking for ways to improve your online store.
Most merchandisers have plenty of data and far less time to turn it into revenue. EMA closes that gap. Like a seasoned merchandiser, it watches live store data, catalog changes, and shopper behavior across every query, category, and collection at once. It then tells you what's happening, points out what's worth fixing, and makes the changes themselves once you approve them.
Your team can ask EMA questions in everyday language, such as:
"What changed in last week's top searches, and did it cost us sales?"
"How can we improve our search conversion rate?"
"Which collections should we update before the holidays?"
For every question, EMA answers using your own store data and suggests fixes built around your catalog and industry. Then it puts the approved ones in place.
What EMA Can Do
EMA works the way a good merchandiser does: understand first, prioritize next, then act.
Explains store performance: tells you, in plain language, why products rank, surface, and sell the way they do across search, recommendations, and collections.
Finds the money you're leaving on the table: keeps scanning live store data for sales you're missing and spots where shoppers get stuck.
Prioritizes the fixes: suggests a fix for every issue it finds, ranked by how much it's likely to move revenue and improve the shopping experience.
Updates the store: applies ranking adjustments, synonym mappings, product pins, promotional boosts, and collection rules itself, each with a record of what changed and why.
"Merchandising has always been an equal part of instinct and research. You know something is off, but the 'why' is buried under layers of rules and rankings. EMA removes the research part. It explains what's happening in your store, finds what's worth fixing, and then fixes it, all in one chat. For merchandisers and eCommerce teams, the hours that went into investigating go back into strategy." - Jayesh Mori, CEO of Experro
EMA is available now as part of the Experro Discovery Suite, alongside Gen AI Search, AI Recommendations, Smart Collections, Gen AI Personalization, B2B Discovery, and AI Product Enrichment. For more information or to book a demo, visit
About Experro
Experro is an AI-powered eCommerce product discovery and personalization platform built to help B2C, B2B, and DTC brands deliver smarter, faster, and more profitable shopping experiences. Trusted by global brands including Diamonds Direct, Zoe Chicco, Wipro, Blinds to Go, and Jerry's Artarama, Experro's unified Discovery Suite gives merchandising teams the intelligence and tools to find opportunities, improve store performance, and act with speed and confidence. To learn more, visit
Media Contact
Shrecha Mehta
Sr Marketing Manager at Experro
+1 (980) 353-2415
...
Most merchandisers have plenty of data and far less time to turn it into revenue. EMA closes that gap. Like a seasoned merchandiser, it watches live store data, catalog changes, and shopper behavior across every query, category, and collection at once. It then tells you what's happening, points out what's worth fixing, and makes the changes themselves once you approve them.
Your team can ask EMA questions in everyday language, such as:
"What changed in last week's top searches, and did it cost us sales?"
"How can we improve our search conversion rate?"
"Which collections should we update before the holidays?"
For every question, EMA answers using your own store data and suggests fixes built around your catalog and industry. Then it puts the approved ones in place.
What EMA Can Do
EMA works the way a good merchandiser does: understand first, prioritize next, then act.
Explains store performance: tells you, in plain language, why products rank, surface, and sell the way they do across search, recommendations, and collections.
Finds the money you're leaving on the table: keeps scanning live store data for sales you're missing and spots where shoppers get stuck.
Prioritizes the fixes: suggests a fix for every issue it finds, ranked by how much it's likely to move revenue and improve the shopping experience.
Updates the store: applies ranking adjustments, synonym mappings, product pins, promotional boosts, and collection rules itself, each with a record of what changed and why.
"Merchandising has always been an equal part of instinct and research. You know something is off, but the 'why' is buried under layers of rules and rankings. EMA removes the research part. It explains what's happening in your store, finds what's worth fixing, and then fixes it, all in one chat. For merchandisers and eCommerce teams, the hours that went into investigating go back into strategy." - Jayesh Mori, CEO of Experro
EMA is available now as part of the Experro Discovery Suite, alongside Gen AI Search, AI Recommendations, Smart Collections, Gen AI Personalization, B2B Discovery, and AI Product Enrichment. For more information or to book a demo, visit
About Experro
Experro is an AI-powered eCommerce product discovery and personalization platform built to help B2C, B2B, and DTC brands deliver smarter, faster, and more profitable shopping experiences. Trusted by global brands including Diamonds Direct, Zoe Chicco, Wipro, Blinds to Go, and Jerry's Artarama, Experro's unified Discovery Suite gives merchandising teams the intelligence and tools to find opportunities, improve store performance, and act with speed and confidence. To learn more, visit
Media Contact
Shrecha Mehta
Sr Marketing Manager at Experro
+1 (980) 353-2415
...
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