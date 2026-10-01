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G-SHOCK Brings Japanese Heritage And The Spirit Of Toughness To Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 1st October 2026: Casio Computer Co. Ltd., headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, is set to participate in the third edition of Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!, taking place on 3 and 4 October 2026 at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi. As part of the festival, G-SHOCK will create an immersive brand experience that brings together its Japanese roots, iconic timepieces, and the dynamic world of anime through a range of engaging interactive activations.
The experience will be anchored by a dedicated G-SHOCK booth that brings the brand's world of Absolute Toughness to life through manga-inspired storytelling. Translating G-SHOCK's heritage into manga frames, the space will showcase iconic timepieces against recognizable Indian backdrops and everyday situations that demand resilience, determination, and grit. Drawing from the visual language of manga, the storytelling will offer a distinctive interpretation of how G-SHOCK's spirit of toughness connects with the energy and resilience that define everyday India.
The booth will feature a display zone showcasing G-SHOCK's Japanese engineering, limited-edition releases, and the vibrant new Sushi collection, inspired by one of Japan's most globally celebrated culinary traditions. At the heart of the experience, an interactive Manga Wall will demonstrate the brand's legendary toughness through live Water, Shock, and Mud Resistance Tests, presented within high-energy action frames.
Speaking about the brand's participation, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said,“G-SHOCK has always evolved by staying true to its core while embracing new forms of expression and culture. The growing connection between Japanese and Indian youth culture presents an exciting space for us to engage with audiences who see watches not just as functional timepieces, but as an extension of their individuality. Through our participation at Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!, we want to celebrate this shared cultural energy and create meaningful points of connection with a new generation of G-SHOCK enthusiasts.”
Visitors can also explore the Manga Avatar & Personalisation Station, where they can create their own manga-inspired avatar and become part of a customised G-SHOCK themed storyline. Adding a competitive edge to the experience, the Hang Challenge will test participants' strength and endurance, with top performers earning a spot on the daily leaderboard.
Through its participation at Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! 2026, G-SHOCK brings together anime-inspired storytelling, live product demonstrations, and physical challenges to create an immersive brand experience at the intersection of toughness, creativity, and Japanese pop culture. The G-SHOCK experience will be located in the East Zone Plaza at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi.
About G-SHOCK:
G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.
In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.
Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.
About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd:
Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.
Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.
The experience will be anchored by a dedicated G-SHOCK booth that brings the brand's world of Absolute Toughness to life through manga-inspired storytelling. Translating G-SHOCK's heritage into manga frames, the space will showcase iconic timepieces against recognizable Indian backdrops and everyday situations that demand resilience, determination, and grit. Drawing from the visual language of manga, the storytelling will offer a distinctive interpretation of how G-SHOCK's spirit of toughness connects with the energy and resilience that define everyday India.
The booth will feature a display zone showcasing G-SHOCK's Japanese engineering, limited-edition releases, and the vibrant new Sushi collection, inspired by one of Japan's most globally celebrated culinary traditions. At the heart of the experience, an interactive Manga Wall will demonstrate the brand's legendary toughness through live Water, Shock, and Mud Resistance Tests, presented within high-energy action frames.
Speaking about the brand's participation, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said,“G-SHOCK has always evolved by staying true to its core while embracing new forms of expression and culture. The growing connection between Japanese and Indian youth culture presents an exciting space for us to engage with audiences who see watches not just as functional timepieces, but as an extension of their individuality. Through our participation at Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!, we want to celebrate this shared cultural energy and create meaningful points of connection with a new generation of G-SHOCK enthusiasts.”
Visitors can also explore the Manga Avatar & Personalisation Station, where they can create their own manga-inspired avatar and become part of a customised G-SHOCK themed storyline. Adding a competitive edge to the experience, the Hang Challenge will test participants' strength and endurance, with top performers earning a spot on the daily leaderboard.
Through its participation at Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!! 2026, G-SHOCK brings together anime-inspired storytelling, live product demonstrations, and physical challenges to create an immersive brand experience at the intersection of toughness, creativity, and Japanese pop culture. The G-SHOCK experience will be located in the East Zone Plaza at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi.
About G-SHOCK:
G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.
In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.
Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.
About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd:
Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.
Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.
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