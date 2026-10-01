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Malabar Group Signs Letter Of Intent With The West Bengal Government To Strengthen CSR Partnerships And Advance Inclusive Development
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 1st October, 2026: Malabar Group, a leading diversified business conglomerate and the parent company of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Government of West Bengal to strengthen CSR partnerships and expand the impact of its social initiatives across the state. The LOI was exchanged with Finance Minister Dr. Swapan Dasgupta by Thahsil Ahammed, Regional Head (East India), Malabar Gold & Diamonds, along with Sajid N K, Manufacturing Head, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and Shabeer P K, Senior Manager, CSR. The collaboration marks an important step towards enhancing government-corporate convergence and promoting inclusive and sustainable development through focused interventions addressing community needs.
The engagement is aligned with West Bengal Government's efforts to establish a more coordinated and outcome-oriented framework for CSR partnerships. The state has also instituted an integrated CSR framework through the Finance Department, State CSR Council, West Bengal CSR Portal and CSR Projects Facilitation Unit to facilitate partnerships between the government, corporates, and philanthropic organisations, while aligning CSR investments with identified development priorities. As a part of its continued contribution towards the social development in the state, Malabar Group has earmarked a total CSR commitment of ₹20 crore for FY 2026–27.
Malabar Group has been implementing a range of community-focused initiatives in West Bengal through the Malabar Charitable Trust (MCT) and its implementing partner, Daya Rehabilitation Trust (Thanal). These initiatives encompass education, nutrition, healthcare, water security, elderly care, housing, and artisan welfare, with a focus on creating sustainable impact among underprivileged communities.
Under its education initiatives, Malabar Group currently supports 297 Micro Learning Centres, benefiting 11,873 children from underserved communities across West Bengal. The Group has also provided scholarships to 500 girls to support their education. In addition, the Ujjwala Scholarship initiative supports 500 students from the Karigar community in West Bengal, contributing to greater access to education for children from artisan families.
Nutrition remains another important area of intervention. Malabar Group provides nutritious meals daily to 1,200 beneficiaries across the state. The initiative aims to ensure regular access to nutrition among vulnerable communities. Its outreach efforts include daily street medical services that reach around 60 beneficiaries, extending basic healthcare support to underserved sections of society.
Moreover, the Group has completed 629 drinking water wells against a target of 800, helping communities improve access to safe drinking water. Furthermore, the Group has expanded its social welfare initiatives to elderly care and housing. A Grandma Home for 60 elderly women has been proposed in West Bengal to provide accommodation, care, and support to elderly women in need. Through its Samman Awas housing initiative for artisans, Malabar Group has committed to provide 140 houses, including 80 in West Bengal, with the aim of improving living conditions for artisan communities.
Commenting on the initiative, MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "At Malabar Group, CSR is an integral part of our culture, and we believe in creating meaningful and sustainable social impact. Our collaboration with the Government of West Bengal marks an important step in enhancing this approach and strengthening the alignment between corporate social responsibility and the development priorities of the state. Through our continued engagement with communities, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that enhance access to education, healthcare, nutrition, livelihoods, and essential social infrastructure. We look forward to building on this partnership and contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future for communities across West Bengal."
The Letter of Intent further strengthens Malabar Group's ongoing engagement with communities across West Bengal and provides an opportunity to deepen existing interventions while exploring areas for greater collaboration. West Bengal Government's CSR framework is designed to connect corporate intent with development priorities at the state and district levels, and facilitate partnerships that can improve quality, alignment, and scalability of CSR interventions.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has allocated ₹200 crore towards CSR initiatives for FY 2026–27, with a focus on driving meaningful social impact across key areas. The allocation includes ₹114 crore for education, ₹30 crore for poverty alleviation, ₹14.2 crore for healthcare, ₹25 crore for shelter and ₹16.8 crore for humanitarian aid. Hence, reinforcing the Group's commitment towards supporting underserved communities and addressing critical social needs.
About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:
Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $9.46 billion, the company currently ranks as the fourth-largest jewellery retailer globally. It operates a strong retail network of over 450 showrooms across 14 countries, supported by offices, design centres, wholesale units, and manufacturing facilities across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The group, which is owned by more than 3,000 shareholders, employs over 30,000 professionals from more than 26 countries working towards its continued growth.
The engagement is aligned with West Bengal Government's efforts to establish a more coordinated and outcome-oriented framework for CSR partnerships. The state has also instituted an integrated CSR framework through the Finance Department, State CSR Council, West Bengal CSR Portal and CSR Projects Facilitation Unit to facilitate partnerships between the government, corporates, and philanthropic organisations, while aligning CSR investments with identified development priorities. As a part of its continued contribution towards the social development in the state, Malabar Group has earmarked a total CSR commitment of ₹20 crore for FY 2026–27.
Malabar Group has been implementing a range of community-focused initiatives in West Bengal through the Malabar Charitable Trust (MCT) and its implementing partner, Daya Rehabilitation Trust (Thanal). These initiatives encompass education, nutrition, healthcare, water security, elderly care, housing, and artisan welfare, with a focus on creating sustainable impact among underprivileged communities.
Under its education initiatives, Malabar Group currently supports 297 Micro Learning Centres, benefiting 11,873 children from underserved communities across West Bengal. The Group has also provided scholarships to 500 girls to support their education. In addition, the Ujjwala Scholarship initiative supports 500 students from the Karigar community in West Bengal, contributing to greater access to education for children from artisan families.
Nutrition remains another important area of intervention. Malabar Group provides nutritious meals daily to 1,200 beneficiaries across the state. The initiative aims to ensure regular access to nutrition among vulnerable communities. Its outreach efforts include daily street medical services that reach around 60 beneficiaries, extending basic healthcare support to underserved sections of society.
Moreover, the Group has completed 629 drinking water wells against a target of 800, helping communities improve access to safe drinking water. Furthermore, the Group has expanded its social welfare initiatives to elderly care and housing. A Grandma Home for 60 elderly women has been proposed in West Bengal to provide accommodation, care, and support to elderly women in need. Through its Samman Awas housing initiative for artisans, Malabar Group has committed to provide 140 houses, including 80 in West Bengal, with the aim of improving living conditions for artisan communities.
Commenting on the initiative, MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "At Malabar Group, CSR is an integral part of our culture, and we believe in creating meaningful and sustainable social impact. Our collaboration with the Government of West Bengal marks an important step in enhancing this approach and strengthening the alignment between corporate social responsibility and the development priorities of the state. Through our continued engagement with communities, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that enhance access to education, healthcare, nutrition, livelihoods, and essential social infrastructure. We look forward to building on this partnership and contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable future for communities across West Bengal."
The Letter of Intent further strengthens Malabar Group's ongoing engagement with communities across West Bengal and provides an opportunity to deepen existing interventions while exploring areas for greater collaboration. West Bengal Government's CSR framework is designed to connect corporate intent with development priorities at the state and district levels, and facilitate partnerships that can improve quality, alignment, and scalability of CSR interventions.
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has allocated ₹200 crore towards CSR initiatives for FY 2026–27, with a focus on driving meaningful social impact across key areas. The allocation includes ₹114 crore for education, ₹30 crore for poverty alleviation, ₹14.2 crore for healthcare, ₹25 crore for shelter and ₹16.8 crore for humanitarian aid. Hence, reinforcing the Group's commitment towards supporting underserved communities and addressing critical social needs.
About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:
Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $9.46 billion, the company currently ranks as the fourth-largest jewellery retailer globally. It operates a strong retail network of over 450 showrooms across 14 countries, supported by offices, design centres, wholesale units, and manufacturing facilities across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The group, which is owned by more than 3,000 shareholders, employs over 30,000 professionals from more than 26 countries working towards its continued growth.
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