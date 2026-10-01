Gias Foods, Inc. Recalls Bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine Because Of Possible Health Risk
The Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine was distributed nationwide at Walmart stores.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recalled bettergoods brand Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine is frozen and packaged in a 22 oz, yellow plastic, with UPC# 194346442706.
The recall was the result of a routine sampling program conducted by Washington State Department of Agriculture and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which revealed that the finished products may contain the bacteria. The company has ceased the distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.
Consumers who have purchased the above lots of bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at ..., and a prompt response will be given.
Gianluca Morrone / 917-675-4890
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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