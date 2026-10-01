Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market To Reach USD 2.67 Billion By 2032, Growing At 9.6% CAGR, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Market is projected to grow from USD 1.54 billion in 2026 to USD 2.67 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Growth is being driven by the growing demand for predictive maintenance, the increasing adoption of cloud-based platforms, and investments in Industry 4.0 initiatives. Key trends include AI-powered maintenance optimization, IoT-enabled asset monitoring, mobile workforce management, and integration with ERP and enterprise asset management systems to enhance operational efficiency and asset reliability.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2026: USD 1.54 Billion

Market forecast, 2032: USD 2.67 Billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 to 2032

Largest region: North America

Leading offering: Software

Fastest-growing application: Predictive Maintenance

Report scope: 230 market data tables, 70 figures, 300 pages Key players: IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), eMaint (US), Limble CMMS (US), Accruent (US), Samsara Inc. (US), and Aptean (US), among others.

Why This Market Matters

Every factory floor, hospital, power plant, and warehouse depends on equipment that has to keep running - and when it doesn't, the cost isn't just a repair bill, it's lost production, missed deliveries, and sometimes safety risk. Computerized maintenance management systems are the software layer that turns maintenance from a reactive scramble into a planned, data-driven discipline, scheduling preventive work, tracking spare parts, and increasingly predicting equipment failures before they happen. As organizations across manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and transportation face mounting pressure to cut downtime and extend the life of expensive assets, CMMS platforms are becoming a foundational layer of operational infrastructure rather than a back-office tool. That makes this market a genuine indicator of how quickly industries are shifting from fixing things when they break to preventing them from breaking in the first place.

Market Overview

A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is a software solution designed to centralize and automate maintenance operations, helping organizations manage assets, equipment, work orders, preventive maintenance schedules, spare parts inventory, and maintenance workforce activities. CMMS enables maintenance teams to improve asset reliability, reduce equipment downtime, optimize maintenance costs, and extend asset lifecycles through data-driven decision-making, supporting operational efficiency across industries such as manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, facilities management, and energy. Modern CMMS platforms increasingly incorporate cloud computing, mobile accessibility, IoT connectivity, and predictive maintenance capabilities to enhance maintenance planning and asset management outcomes. The market is segmented by offering (software including cloud-based and on-premises deployment; services including implementing & integration, training & support, and consulting), enterprise size (large-sized, small & medium-sized), application (work order management, preventive maintenance, predictive maintenance, asset lifecycle management, inventory & spare parts management, reporting & analytics, compliance & audit management, and other functionalities), and vertical (manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare & life sciences, transportation & logistics, food & beverages, metals & mining, oil & gas, and other verticals), with the report covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World across 15 countries.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarketsTM, rising adoption of asset reliability and predictive maintenance strategies is a primary driver of the market, as organizations increasingly prioritize minimizing unplanned downtime and extending equipment lifespan, with CMMS platforms supporting predictive maintenance through real-time monitoring, analytics, and automated work order management - a shift accelerated by growing adoption of IoT sensors, AI, and condition-based maintenance practices, particularly in manufacturing, energy, transportation, and utilities sectors where equipment availability directly impacts productivity and profitability. Analysts see the expanding integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning as the market's biggest opportunity, as advanced predictive maintenance solutions can analyze equipment data, identify failure patterns, and recommend corrective actions before breakdowns occur, with AI-enabled CMMS platforms expected to gain further traction across industrial, healthcare, logistics, and infrastructure applications. At the same time, the requirement for substantial upfront investment remains a significant restraint, as CMMS implementation often requires significant spending on software deployment, system integration, employee training, and data migration, with small and medium-sized enterprises particularly sensitive to these costs. Complexities in managing multi-system integration environments are also flagged as a key challenge, as many organizations operate multiple enterprise systems - including ERP, EAM, MES, SCADA, and IoT platforms - and integrating CMMS solutions with these systems can be technically complex, with data synchronization issues, interoperability limitations, and cybersecurity concerns hindering seamless implementation.

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Segment Analysis

By Offering: The software segment is expected to hold an 84.1% share of the market in 2026, reflecting strong organizational demand for centralized maintenance and asset management platforms. The services segment plays a vital role in supporting software deployment, integration, customization, training, maintenance, and technical support, with organizations increasingly relying on consulting and managed services to maximize system performance and accelerate digital transformation.

By Enterprise Size: The large-sized segment is projected to record a CAGR of 8.9% between 2026 and 2032, reflecting a high emphasis on multi-site asset visibility among larger organizations managing complex, distributed operations. Small & medium-sized organizations continue to adopt CMMS platforms driven by rising demand for organized preventive maintenance scheduling.

By Application: Work order management captured the largest market share in 2025, driven by a shifting preference from manual paper tracking to automated digital systems. Predictive maintenance is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, driven by the need to reduce unplanned downtime and improve asset reliability; by leveraging AI, ML, IoT sensors, and real-time analytics, predictive maintenance solutions identify potential equipment failures before they occur, helping organizations optimize maintenance schedules, lower repair costs, and extend asset lifecycles.

By Vertical: The manufacturing segment is likely to capture a major market share in 2032, driven by the increasing need to maintain regulatory compliance, maximize equipment uptime, and support smart factory initiatives. Energy & utilities, healthcare & life sciences, transportation & logistics, food & beverages, metals & mining, and oil & gas verticals also continue to see growing adoption as asset-intensive industries prioritize maintenance efficiency and operational reliability.

Regional Analysis

North America secured a 42.4% share of the global CMMS market in 2025, the largest of any region, supported by early technology adoption, strong industrial infrastructure, and the presence of major software vendors in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing investment in digital transformation initiatives, with rising adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, IoT-enabled asset monitoring, and cloud-based maintenance platforms accelerating market expansion; countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are driving demand as organizations focus on improving asset reliability, reducing downtime, and optimizing maintenance operations, and India is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period. Growing infrastructure development and smart factory deployments further support regional market growth in Asia Pacific. Europe and the Rest of the World also contribute to global demand, supported by ongoing digital transformation initiatives and expanding enterprise adoption of maintenance management platforms across these regions.

Key Industry Trends



Rising adoption of asset reliability and predictive maintenance strategies, alongside mounting demand for cloud-based maintenance management solutions, continue to be the strongest drivers of market growth.

The market is undergoing a shift from traditional maintenance software toward intelligent, data-driven platforms powered by AI, IoT, digital twins, and cloud technologies.

Emerging innovations such as smart sensor networks, real-time asset monitoring, and generative AI for maintenance planning are creating new revenue opportunities across manufacturing, energy, transportation, healthcare, and public sectors.

Expanding AI-powered predictive maintenance capabilities and rapid expansion of smart manufacturing and industrial IoT ecosystems are creating significant new opportunities for CMMS providers.

Growing integration of CMMS platforms with ERP and enterprise asset management systems is enhancing operational efficiency and cross-functional visibility.

Requirement for substantial upfront investments and complications related to data integrity and legacy infrastructure remain key restraints affecting broader adoption, particularly among smaller enterprises. Complexities in managing multi-system integration environments and a shortage of skilled workforce in emerging economies continue to challenge vendors and end users seeking comprehensive maintenance management capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarketsTM identifies IBM, SAP, Hexagon, Rockwell Automation, Limble CMMS, Oracle, eMaint, and IFS Ultimo as star players in the CMMS Market, given their strong market share and product footprint. In the company evaluation matrix, IBM leads the market as the Star Player, driven by its comprehensive asset management portfolio, AI-powered maintenance capabilities, and strong global presence; the company's focus on predictive maintenance, asset lifecycle management, and operational efficiency strengthens its market leadership through IBM Maximo Application Suite, which enables organizations to manage asset lifecycles, automate maintenance workflows, monitor asset health, and implement predictive maintenance across manufacturing, utilities, transportation, and energy sectors. Aptean is recognized as an Emerging Leader, supported by its cloud-based CMMS solutions, industry-specific offerings, and growing adoption among organizations seeking streamlined maintenance operations and improved asset performance.

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