Aktsiaselts Infortar Completed The Sale Of Shareholding In Its Subsidiaries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On August 31, 2026, Aktsiaselts Infortar issued a stock exchange announcement, disclosing the signing of a purchase agreement with Best Print OÜ under which Aktsiaselts Infortar will sell its 100% shareholding in Tallinna Raamatutrükikoja OÜ and its 100% subsidiary Vaba Maa AS, as well as its 60% shareholding in its subsidiary CardPlus VM OÜ (together, the TRT group).

The Competition Authority has granted a merger permit to complete the transaction and today following fulfilment of the remaining conditions, Aktsiaselts Infortar sold its shareholding in TRT group.

The contemplated transaction is not a transaction between related parties. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar have no personal interest in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.83% shareholding in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 associates and 2 subsidiaries of associates. Infortar employs 6890 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: ...

