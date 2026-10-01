Progress Software Connects Enterprise Knowledge Across Business Systems With New Agentic RAG Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New release extends trusted enterprise AI across delivery, retrieval and content ingestion, enabling organizations to scale AI experiences without rebuilding existing deployments

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), an AI infrastructure software leader, today announced new capabilities within Progress® Agentic RAG, an agentic retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) platform for AI agents and LLMs that connects enterprise knowledge to AI-powered experiences through a shared Agentic Knowledge Layer. The release includes a native Microsoft Teams application, a new Smart Agent for autonomous multistep retrieval and a WordPress plugin that improves content ingestion, fidelity and governance.

As organizations move AI agents beyond simple chat into systems that can plan, retrieve information and act across the business, complexity grows quickly. Engineering teams often find themselves building and maintaining custom orchestration logic for every system an agent must access. At the same time, agents that rely only on pre-indexed content can return incomplete or outdated answers, may require employees to continue switching between applications to find the information they need, limit adoption and reduce the value of AI investments.

The latest Progress Agentic RAG platform release gives organizations two complementary ways to put their knowledge behind AI agents. Content can be ingested in advance through a governed Knowledge Box and kept continuously synchronized for fast, trusted retrieval. In addition, native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support in the platform's Smart Agent enables agents to access live business systems and web sources at the moment a question is asked, without duplicating data or requiring custom integrations for every system. Together, these capabilities help organizations bring AI into the tools employees use every day, deliver answers that span multiple systems and keep information current, all while preserving governance and avoiding costly rebuilds.

"The next phase of enterprise AI will not be defined by systems that simply retrieve information. It will be defined by AI that can navigate complex questions, work across organizational knowledge and deliver answers where people already work," said John Ainsworth, EVP and General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress Software. "The latest release of Progress Agentic RAG allows organizations to more easily address increasingly complex questions by building on its strong foundation of delivering trusted AI experiences that drive successful business outcomes."

New capabilities include:

Native Microsoft Teams Application

Available through the Microsoft Store, the Progress Agentic RAG platform Teams app brings trusted, source-cited AI experiences directly into Teams chats and channels. By bringing AI into a collaboration platform employees already use every day, organizations can accelerate adoption and give users access to enterprise knowledge, while maintaining existing permissions and governance controls without leaving their existing workflows.

Smart Agent for Multistep Retrieval

The new Smart Agent plans queries, creates sub-questions, retrieves information across a Knowledge Box, MCP-connected applications and web sources and evaluates results until sufficient information has been gathered. This enables organizations to answer more complex cross-system questions while reducing the need for custom orchestration and source-routing logic.

WordPress Plugin for Richer Content Ingestion

The native WordPress plugin gives administrators greater control over how WordPress content is indexed and refreshed within Progress Agentic RAG. By preserving content structure, metadata and taxonomy information, it improves retrieval quality, helps keep AI experiences aligned with current content and strengthens governance of enterprise knowledge.

Existing Progress Agentic RAG customers inherit all three capabilities using the same indexed content, access controls and quality framework already in place, with no reindexing, pipeline rebuilds or architectural changes required.

The latest release of Progress Agentic RAG is now available. For more information, visit

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides the context and control organizations need to reliably extract value from AI- context drawn from an organization's data, content and workflows, and control over the security, governance and cost of their AI initiatives. Learn how hundreds of thousands of businesses, powering the work of tens of millions of professionals worldwide, realize value from trusted, enterprise-ready AI at .

Progress and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. See trademarks for appropriate markings. All rights in any other trademarks contained herein are reserved by their respective owners and their inclusion does not imply an endorsement, affiliation or sponsorship as between Progress and the respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

...