Rapsodo Unveils New Golf Ecosystem Led By 'As Real As It Gets' Rapsodo Studios And MLM2XPRO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapsodo Studios, new mobile and PC apps and the MLM2XPRO arrive Oct. 15, taking golfers from the range to a full 4K round at home

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the sports technology company known for bringing pro-level data to athletes in real time, today announced its new Rapsodo Golf ecosystem, anchored by Rapsodo Studios, a 4K simulation experience built to bring the true feel of the course into your home. Launching Oct. 15, the new ecosystem brings together Rapsodo Studios, the first-ever Rapsodo Golf PC App, a new Rapsodo Golf Mobile App and Rapsodo's fastest and most advanced personal launch monitor yet, the MLM2XPRO.

“We've spent years making professional-level golf technology more accessible. This launch is the next step, bringing our hardware, software and membership experiences together into one connected Rapsodo Golf ecosystem,” said Jon Tutuncu, general manager of Rapsodo.“Just as importantly, we've built it so the customers who have already invested in Rapsodo can continue to benefit as the ecosystem grows.”

Inside the Rapsodo Golf ecosystem

The top-tier Rapsodo Studios Membership unlocks the premium 4K simulation experience on the new Rapsodo Golf PC App, pairing 4K course graphics with physics tuned to match real ball flight, bounce and roll, the kind of detail that turns a simulator session into something that feels like real golf. At launch, the library showcases 25 courses, including Bethpage Black, Tobacco Road and Quail Hollow, with more globally recognized venues to be added on a rolling basis. Family member profiles for up to four golfers, variable pin locations, tournament play and leaderboards round out the Rapsodo Studios experience.

“There's a moment in Rapsodo Studios where you stop feeling like you're staring at a screen and start feeling like you're actually on the course,” said Pete Gibbons, director of golf at Rapsodo.“That's the experience we've been chasing, and the combination of 4K courses, realistic ball physics and the new PC experience gets us closer than ever.”

At the center of the new hardware lineup is MLM2XPRO, Rapsodo's fastest and most advanced personal launch monitor yet. For the first time, it will offer simulation putting, while carrying forward the dual-camera and Doppler radar tracking system of the award-winning MLM2PRO, now with instant shot-to-show processing, an updated setup and alignment flow, an LED screen and an adjustable tripod leg. It tracks 15 performance metrics and continues to support simulation partners GSPro, E6 Apex, E6 Connect and Awesome Golf.

The new Rapsodo Golf Mobile App stays the everyday hub for tracking performance, with Bag Mapping, Wedge Matrix and Impact Vision. Rapsodo Range and Rapsodo Target Range round out a mobile experience built around each golfer's own game.

The Rapsodo Golf PC App, the company's first, brings the ecosystem to a full-screen indoor setup with bigger-screen practice and feedback, connected course play and competitive features including leaderboards and challenges. It's also where Rapsodo Studios' 4K courses run on a large display, the format the experience was built for. R-Cloud syncs each golfer's data across the mobile app, PC app and devices. Both the new Rapsodo Golf Mobile App and PC App will continue to support MLM2PRO.

New memberships and what's changing

Every golfer can start free on the Rapsodo Golf Mobile App with essential outdoor range practice and shot tracking across 11 metrics. Two paid memberships build from there:



Rapsodo Core, $199.99 per year, is for golfers who want to train with greater depth. It includes family member profiles for up to two golfers, 15 golf metrics, eight advanced practice experiences, three levels of video feedback and access to 30,000+ simulated courses across the mobile and PC apps, plus extended-screen play on PC. Rapsodo Studios, $399.99 per year, includes everything in Core, plus family member profiles for up to four golfers, the premium Rapsodo Studios 4K Course Library and On-Course Practice on a compatible PC.



Pricing and availability

The MLM2XPRO will be available to order starting Oct. 15 for $899.99, including 12 Callaway or Titleist RPT golf balls and a 21-day free trial of Rapsodo Core, which includes a preview of Rapsodo Studios with two 4K courses playable up to three times each. It joins the existing MLM1 and MLM2PRO lineup at Rapsodo.com, Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, PGA Tour Superstore, Golf Galaxy, Golf Town, Scheels and World Wide Golf Shops. The Rapsodo Golf PC App is a free download for owners of a compatible Rapsodo launch monitor, with PC play included in Core and Studios memberships.

A media kit can be found here, including the minimum and recommended PC specifications for Rapsodo Studios. Sign up for launch updates at Rapsodo.com.

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy Best of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner designation from USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo's leadership in golf, baseball and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at Rapsodo.com.

Media Contact:

Tara Evans

Uproar by Moburst for Rapsodo

...