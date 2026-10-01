Staffbase Named A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Intranet Packaged Solutions For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has received this recognition for its AI-powered employee experience software. The recognition comes as AI shifts from an emerging capability to a baseline requirement for intranet and employee experience platforms, reshaping what buyers expect from the category.

In its evaluation, Gartner named Staffbase a Leader, describing it as a platform that“acts as an employee superapp, combining communications, knowledge, workflows, and AI-assisted employee experiences.” The report points to Staffbase's frontline-focused approach as a particular strength, citing tools built for shift leaders and supervisors, as well as mobile-first and multichannel workflows for distributed, deskless teams in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and logistics. Gartner also highlights Staffbase's customer adoption programs and partner ecosystem.

“The intranet market is at a crossroads as AI reshapes how employees access information and get work done,” said Martin Böhringer, CEO and co-founder at Staffbase.“Many leading intranet vendors are focused only on desk-based employees, but Staffbase's platform is built to be the frontline superapp, designed for the people who are hardest to reach. We're proud to once again be recognized as a Leader, particularly as we continue to invest deeply in bringing AI to the entire workforce. That focus is why Staffbase is the front door to work for every employee, not just those at a desk.”

Backed by 11 years of enterprise deployment experience, Staffbase grounds every AI-generated response in governed, verified knowledge. Whether an employee asks a question on the factory floor or at an office desk, the response is accurate, contextual, and immediately actionable without requiring training. As a result, business priorities are turned into employee action across roles and locations, so every employee, not just those at a desk, gets the same experience.

Learn more about Staffbase Intranet

Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Mike Gotta, Helen Poitevin, Alexandra Earl, September 29, 2026.



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About Staffbase

Staffbase is the AI-powered employee experience software designed to scale with an organization's needs, from focused communications to a superapp or enterprise intranet. From headquarters to the frontline, people use Staffbase to stay informed, find answers they can trust, and complete everyday tasks. By combining its own content and workflows with the systems companies already use, Staffbase bridges the last mile from a complex digital workplace to a simple, relevant employee experience.

More than 1,500 enterprise customers, including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, DHL, MAN Truck & Bus, and Whataburger, use Staffbase to reach their people and turn business priorities into employee action. That means faster change adoption, stronger compliance, and more consistent operations across sites, shifts, and teams.

Staffbase was named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions and is recognized by G2 as a Leader for Employee Intranets. The company is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz, Germany

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

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