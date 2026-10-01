National Advertising Division Finds Certain T-Mobile T-Fiber Claims Supported, Recommends Modification To Contract Claim

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following a challenge brought by Charter Communications, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that T-Mobile US, Inc. provided support for certain comparative claims regarding T-Mobile Fiber (T-Fiber). However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that T-Mobile modify the claim "Break free from big cable contracts."

New York, NY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by Charter Communications, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that T-Mobile US, Inc. provided support for certain comparative claims regarding T-Mobile Fiber (T-Fiber). However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that T-Mobile modify the claim "Break free from big cable contracts."

Charter and T-Mobile compete in the home internet market, with Charter offering residential service under the Spectrum brand via hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks, and T-Mobile offering FTTH through T-Fiber.

Traditional Cable Internet

Spectrum argued that T-Mobile's advertising expressly contrasts fiber internet with“traditional cable internet” and that T-Mobile's use of the phrase“cable internet” in the challenged advertising reasonably encompasses internet service offered over modern HFC networks by cable providers such as Spectrum.

NAD determined that the challenged advertising expressly frames the comparison as one between T-Fiber or fiber technology and traditional cable internet, which refers to services that employ hybrid fiber coaxial.

Speed Claims

Spectrum challenged claims that T-Fiber provides "up to gigabit upload and download speeds," while cable internet has "uploads slower than downloads," and that "cable internet often has slower upload speeds," and "with fiber internet, you get significantly more uploading power than with most cable internet options."

NAD determined that the speed comparison claims are supported as qualified descriptions of traditional cable internet generally and that the claim that fiber provides "significantly more uploading power than most cable internet options" is supported by the evidence regarding the prevalence of asymmetrical cable tiers and the limited availability of symmetrical upgraded HFC service.

Latency Claims

Spectrum challenged T-Mobile's claims that T-Fiber provides“ultra-low latency, perfect for gaming and video calls,” while cable internet has“higher latency due to older coaxial cables.”

NAD determined the advertising reasonably conveys the message that T-Fiber offers lower latency than traditional cable internet and provides a performance advantage for gaming and video calls. NAD determined that the challenged claims were supported.

Peak-Hour Performance Claims

Spectrum challenged T-Mobile's claims that T-Fiber experiences“no slow down during peak hours,” while cable internet“can slow down during peak hours due to shared bandwidth.”

NAD determined the advertising reasonably conveys the message that users of Spectrum's traditional cable internet service can experience some reduction in performance during peak periods but does not convey the message that Spectrum customers will always experience a material slowdown or that Spectrum Internet becomes unreliable during peak periods. Accordingly, NAD determined the qualified statement that cable internet "can" slow down during peak hours is supported. NAD also found the claim that T-Fiber experiences“no slow down during peak hours” was supported.

Scalability and Future-Proofing Claims

Spectrum challenged T-Mobile's scalability and future-proofing claims, "Future-proof technology built for growing data demands," "Limited scalability due to coaxial cable technology," and "Fiber is built for the future, with fast upload and download speeds, whole-home coverage, and bandwidth for all your devices." NAD determined that consumers are likely to understand the challenged claim as referring to the relative technological capabilities of fiber and traditional cable infrastructure, rather than to the pace or scope of a provider's network investments. NAD found the challenged claims supported.

“Break Free From Big Cable Contracts”

Spectrum challenged T-Mobile's advertising encouraging consumers to "Break free from big cable contracts" and offering to pay early termination fees. NAD determined that the headline, viewed together with the comparison to cable internet, reasonably conveys a broader message that major cable internet providers generally, and Spectrum in particular, require contracts from which consumers need to be freed and that they impose early termination fees.

NAD found that the broader message is not supported and recommended that T-Mobile modify the claim to avoid conveying the unsupported message that big cable internet providers, including Spectrum, necessarily require long-term contracts or impose early termination fees.

In its advertiser statement, T-Mobile stated that it“will comply with NAD's recommendation.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

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