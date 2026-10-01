Cooper Companies, Inc. Investigation Continues: Investors May Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP, A Securities Fraud Law Firm, If You Lost Money On Your COO Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Cooper Companies, Inc. (“CooperCompanies” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: COO) investors concerning the Company's and/or members of its senior management's possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On September 9, 2026, CooperCompanies announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing quarterly revenue of approximately $1.07 billion, approximately $30 million short of the $1.10 billion analysts expected. The Company attributed these results to the performance of its CooperVision segment, which reported quarterly revenue of $717 million, essentially flat year-over-year. The Company stated that it had“proactively reduced U.S. channel inventory” in CooperVision, which“weighed on our results and will continue to impact Q4.” On this news, the price of CooperCompanies shares declined by $9.31 per share, or approximately 14.7%, from $63.48 per share on September 9 to close at $54.17 on September 10, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CooperCompanies securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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