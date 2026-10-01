Augwork AI Launches Certified AI Employees For Practical Business Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, North Carolina-based AI company introduces Certified AI Employees designed to work alongside existing teams, processes and systems

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augwork AI, a Wilmington-based artificial intelligence company, today announced its launch with a practical platform for businesses seeking to move beyond AI experimentation and apply artificial intelligence to everyday work. Augwork's premise is simple: businesses don't need another software tool competing for attention; they need AI that helps get real work done.

The company's offering centers on Certified AI Employees: role-based AI workers designed with the skills, knowledge and integrations needed to assist with common business functions. At launch, Augwork AI is introducing Certified AI Employees for business development, accounts payable/receivable, and customer support, as well as industry-focused capabilities for general contractors and skilled trades.

Augwork AI does not ask businesses to adopt a new platform, migrate data or change the way they work. Instead, Augwork AI is built to work inside and alongside the systems and tools businesses already use, including Microsoft 365, Teams, Slack, Gmail, QuickBooks, and construction and skilled trades platforms such as Procore and ServiceTitan. The goal is to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks while ensuring human oversight for work that requires judgment, relationships and experience.

“Many businesses are interested in AI, but they need a clear way to connect it to real work,” said Robert Chapman, CEO of Augwork AI.“Augwork was created to give companies practical AI capacity that fits their existing operations, supports their employees and produces measurable business outcomes. Many AI products require businesses to adjust their workflows around the technology. Augwork is designed to fit into existing operations and help teams get more done within the systems and processes they already use.”

Augwork AI was developed specifically for organizations that may not have dedicated AI specialists, enterprise-scale budgets, or the time for lengthy technical deployments. Its role-based approach packages business knowledge, workflow design, technical connections and onboarding into an accessible model for rapid operational adoption.

Designed for Practical Business Adoption

Augwork AI's launch reflects a broader shift in artificial intelligence adoption: businesses are increasingly asking not only what AI can generate, but what work it can responsibly help complete. Certified AI Employees are configured around defined roles, responsibilities and boundaries, giving business leaders a clearer framework for deployment, oversight and measurement.

Examples include supporting prospect research and follow-up workflows in business development, assisting with routine payables and receivables processes in accounting, and organizing common customer support requests while escalating issues that require a person's attention.

By focusing on augmentation rather than replacement, Augwork AI aims to help employees spend more time on higher-value activities, including customer relationships, problem-solving, strategic decision-making and work that benefits from organizational experience.

“The strongest AI applications start with a clear operational need, measurable outcomes and thoughtful human review,” Chapman said.“Our focus is helping businesses move from curiosity to execution in a way that is accessible, accountable, and useful from day one.”

About Augwork AI

Augwork AI is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based artificial intelligence company helping businesses transform work through practical, role-based AI. The company builds Certified AI Employees that operate alongside existing teams, processes, and systems to support real business workflows, improve capacity and help organizations achieve measurable outcomes with artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit Augwork AI at augwork.ai or contact the company directly.

CONTACT: Luke Foreman Marketing Analyst 910-956-8559...