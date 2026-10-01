Unity Bank Celebrates 20Th Anniversary Charity Car Show Benefiting Family Promise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join Unity Bank to support families in need

CLINTON, N.J., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank is inviting classic car owners, local businesses, and community members to participate in the 20th Anniversary Unity Bank Charity Car Show, to be held at the bank's corporate headquarters, located at 64 Old Highway 22 in Clinton, on Sunday, October 4, 2026, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The event will benefit Family Promise of Warren County and Family Promise of Hunterdon County, with all proceeds helping the organizations continue their mission of assisting families experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Unity Bank employees also volunteer their time to organize and support the annual fundraiser.

"For twenty years, our Charity Car Show has brought together car enthusiasts, local businesses, employees, and community members to make a meaningful difference for families in need," said James A. Hughes, CEO of Unity Bank. "What started as a local car show has grown into a signature community event that reflects Unity Bank's commitment to giving back. We are proud to celebrate this 20-year milestone while supporting the important work of Family Promise and the families they serve."

The family-friendly event will feature an impressive collection of classic, custom, and specialty vehicles, along with music, food vendors, contests, a 50/50 raffle, the popular Blizzard of Dollars money machine, free face painting and balloon animals for children, and a variety of prizes and activities throughout the day. Doctor D. Entertainment will serve as the event emcee.

Admission is free for spectators, and community members are encouraged to attend with family and friends to support the charitable cause.

Car owners may register their vehicles online at . Vehicle registration is $20 per car, with registration opening at 8:30 am on the day of the event. Participants will have the opportunity to compete for trophies and prizes in various vehicle categories.

Over the past two decades, Unity Bank's Charity Car Show has raised thousands of dollars to support local nonprofit organizations and has become a highly anticipated annual tradition throughout the region. Organizers expect another strong turnout as the community comes together to celebrate the event's 20th anniversary and support two organizations making a positive impact on local families.

Family Promise of Hunterdon County and Family Promise of Warren County are dedicated to helping families overcome and prevent homelessness through a comprehensive network of services, including emergency shelter, meals, case management, counseling, housing assistance, and other supportive programs designed to promote long-term stability and self-sufficiency.

For additional event information or to register a vehicle, visit:

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is the parent company of Unity Bank, a financial services organization based in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank operates 22 branches across New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, offering community-focused commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, and digital services. For details, visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance, visit FDIC.gov.

Contact:

Crystal Rose

Chief Marketing Officer

(908) 713-4310

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at