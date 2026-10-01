Elevate By IMG Academy Partners With Long Beach State Athletics To Advance Leadership And Staff Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) California State University, Long Beach brings Elevate's proven development approach to its athletics department through on-site and virtual programming

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate by IMG Academy today announced a new partnership with Long Beach State Athletics, bringing IMG Academy's proven approach to leadership and professional development to the university through a customized series of on-site and virtual experiences.

The collaboration is designed to equip Long Beach State Athletics staff with practical tools and strategies to enhance leadership, strengthen teamwork, and support organizational effectiveness throughout the academic year. As Elevate by IMG Academy continues to expand its work with higher education institutions, the partnership reflects growing demand for practical development experiences tailored to the unique needs of collegiate organizations.

“As we expand Elevate into collegiate athletics, we're seeing a growing opportunity to support the coaches, leaders and staff who play such an important role in the student-athlete experience and development,” said Ashlee Lawson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Corporate Relations at IMG Academy.“Long Beach State is at the forefront of that evolution, and IMG Academy brings a unique expertise of what it takes to develop the people and environments that help student-athletes reach their full potential and win their future.”

“Collegiate athletics departments have a wide range of needs, and we were looking for professional development opportunities that could provide practical applications for our organization,” said Katie Burd, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Long Beach State Athletics.“Elevate's approach to teamwork and leadership development allows us to strengthen our organization while providing our staff with tools they can apply in their day-to-day work. We're excited to bring this experience to Long Beach State and invest in the continued development of our team.”

The partnership with Long Beach State marks Elevate by IMG Academy's third collaboration within collegiate athletics, following Eastern Michigan University and Keene State College announced earlier this year. Across each partnership, Elevate works with institutions to identify their specific development priorities and build programming around the needs of their student-athletes, staff and organizations.

Through Elevate, IMG Academy brings more than four decades of experience developing student-athletes, coaches, and leaders to organizations beyond its Bradenton campus. The platform works with partners to identify opportunities for growth and deliver development experiences designed to support leadership, wellbeing, teamwork, personal growth, and high performance.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:



Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing content, tools, coaching and access to a network of 40,000 college coaches



To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit .

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