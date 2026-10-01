Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Launches Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New company initiative provides specialized evaluation resources for inherited jewelry, estate collections, gold, silver, coins, watches and other valuables throughout Orange County

Laguna Hills, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glitter Bug Gold Buyers today announced the launch of the Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative, a new company program designed to provide specialized evaluation resources for individuals and families handling inherited jewelry, estate collections and multi-generation collections of precious metals and other qualifying valuables.







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The initiative will operate through Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations, providing access to the company's precious-metals evaluation services in both South and North Orange County.

The program is designed around the challenges that can arise when families inherit collections containing numerous types of jewelry and precious metals accumulated over many years or generations.

Rather than requiring owners to know what individual pieces contain before an evaluation, the initiative allows qualifying mixed collections to be examined item by item to help identify gold, silver, platinum and other precious-metal content.

"Estate collections are often completely different from someone bringing in one or two pieces of unwanted jewelry," said Amy, Managing Partner of Glitter Bug Gold Buyers. "A family may open a jewelry box that hasn't been touched in decades and find rings, chains, coins, watches, sterling silver and pieces they know almost nothing about. We created this initiative to provide a more structured way to evaluate those kinds of collections."

Addressing the Complexity of Inherited Jewelry

Inherited jewelry can present unique challenges because the person who inherits a collection may have little information about where individual pieces came from, when they were purchased or what materials they contain.

A collection accumulated over several generations can include items with dramatically different precious-metal content.

Some pieces may be clearly stamped with markings such as 10k, 14k, 18k or sterling. Others may have worn or difficult-to-read markings, foreign hallmarks or no readily identifiable markings at all.

The Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative is designed to help owners sort through those collections through individual examination and, when appropriate, professional precious-metals testing.

Qualifying collections may contain:



Gold rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings

10k, 14k and 18k gold jewelry

21k, 22k and 24k high-karat gold

Broken and unwanted gold jewelry

Vintage and estate jewelry

Gold and silver coins

Gold and silver bullion

Sterling silver flatware and hollowware

Platinum jewelry

Dental gold and qualifying precious-metal material

Luxury watches

Mixed jewelry boxes and collections

Multi-generation family collections Other qualifying valuables

The company said collections do not need to contain only gold to qualify for evaluation.

Identifying Precious Metals Within Mixed Estate Collections

One of the reasons Glitter Bug Gold Buyers developed the initiative is the diversity the company encounters within estate collections.

A single inherited jewelry box can contain pieces purchased during dramatically different periods. Some may have been everyday jewelry, while others may have been gifts, family heirlooms, investment pieces or items acquired internationally.

That can result in substantial differences in metal composition and purity within the same collection.

"People sometimes assume everything in a jewelry box is basically the same," Amy said. "Then we start going through it and there may be 10k pieces, 14k pieces, 18k pieces, sterling silver, platinum and something that isn't precious metal at all. The purpose of the evaluation is to separate and identify what is actually there."

The initiative emphasizes evaluating individual items based on their characteristics rather than making assumptions about an entire collection.

Professional XRF Testing for Qualifying Precious Metals

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers uses professional XRF technology during qualifying precious-metals evaluations to analyze metal composition.

XRF testing can provide information about the elemental composition of an item and can be particularly useful when evaluating pieces whose markings are unclear, missing or inconsistent with their apparent composition.

For inherited collections, this can be important because owners may not know whether a particular piece is 10k, 14k, 18k or another gold purity.

Older jewelry can also contain solder, repairs, replacement components and other materials that require additional consideration during an evaluation.

The company said technology is used as part of the overall evaluation process rather than as a substitute for examining the individual characteristics of an item.

High-Karat Gold Can Appear in Inherited Collections

The initiative will also provide evaluation resources for inherited collections containing high-karat gold.

While 10k and 14k gold are commonly encountered in the United States, estate collections can also contain 18k, 21k, 22k and 24k gold.

Higher-purity jewelry may be associated with different periods, countries and jewelry traditions.

An individual inheriting such jewelry may not recognize its significance if unfamiliar with the markings or characteristics associated with high-karat gold.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said identifying purity differences is an important part of evaluating mixed estate collections because pieces that appear similar can contain substantially different percentages of gold.

Gold Coins and Bullion May Be Part of an Estate

Not every inherited precious-metal collection consists entirely of jewelry.

Families may also inherit gold coins, silver coins, bullion bars or other investment-related precious metals.

These assets differ from jewelry and may require different considerations during evaluation.

Gold and silver coins can vary based on metal content, weight and other characteristics, while bullion products are generally associated more directly with their precious-metal content.

The Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative allows qualifying coins and bullion discovered within larger estate collections to be evaluated alongside jewelry and other precious-metal items.

"Sometimes someone comes in because they inherited jewelry and then mentions there are also a few coins in the same box," Amy said. "Other times there are groups of coins or bars that were accumulated separately. Estate collections can be incredibly diverse, which is why we wanted the program to accommodate more than conventional jewelry."

Sterling Silver Is Frequently Found in Estate Collections

Sterling silver is another category that may be overlooked when families sort through inherited possessions.

Estate collections can contain sterling silver flatware, serving pieces, bowls, trays and other household objects in addition to jewelry.

Some pieces are clearly marked "Sterling" or ".925," while others may require further examination.

Silver-plated items can also resemble sterling silver despite having substantially different metal composition.

The initiative allows qualifying sterling silver items to be examined as part of broader estate and inherited-property evaluations.

Luxury Watches and Other Qualifying Valuables

Inherited collections may also include luxury watches and other qualifying valuables.

Watches can differ significantly from ordinary precious-metal jewelry because their value may involve brand, model, condition, components and market considerations in addition to the metal from which portions of the watch are made.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said qualifying luxury watches may be evaluated separately from ordinary precious-metal jewelry when appropriate.

The company's objective is to help owners understand that a mixed estate collection should not necessarily be treated as one undifferentiated group of objects.

Owners Can Decide What They Want to Keep or Sell

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers said customers are not required to sell qualifying items simply because they have been evaluated.

The initiative is designed to give owners an opportunity to better understand the contents of inherited collections before deciding what they want to do with individual pieces.

Some families may decide to sell an entire collection. Others may choose to sell only certain items while retaining jewelry with sentimental or family significance.

"We understand that inherited jewelry can be very personal," Amy said. "Someone may want to keep their grandmother's ring but have no attachment to a broken chain or a group of other pieces. Those decisions belong to the family. Our role is to help them understand what they have."

Private Evaluations for Larger Estate Collections

Privacy can be particularly important when evaluating larger inherited collections.

The Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative will provide access to private, in-person evaluations through Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Orange County offices.

Customers with substantial collections may contact the appropriate location in advance to discuss the collection and evaluation process.

Larger collections can require additional time because individual pieces may need to be separated, examined, tested and categorized.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers does not provide legal, tax or estate-planning advice. Executors, trustees and other individuals responsible for estate property should consult the appropriate professionals regarding their specific legal or financial obligations.

Serving South Orange County

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills office will serve as the South Orange County location for the initiative.

The Laguna Hills location serves communities including Laguna Hills, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Irvine, Laguna Woods, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Niguel, Rancho Santa Margarita, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente.

The location evaluates qualifying estate jewelry, inherited gold, coins, bullion, sterling silver, platinum, watches and other valuables.

Serving North Orange County

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Anaheim Hills office will provide the initiative's North Orange County evaluation center.

The Anaheim Hills location serves communities including Anaheim Hills, Yorba Linda, Orange, Villa Park, Brea, Fullerton, Placentia, Anaheim and nearby areas.

The two-location structure allows Glitter Bug Gold Buyers to provide estate and inherited-jewelry evaluation resources across a broader portion of Orange County.

Both offices provide private, in-person precious-metals evaluations.

Estate Jewelry Will Complement Glitter Bug's Market Data Initiative

The new program will also complement Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' previously announced Orange County Precious Metals Market Data Initiative.

That initiative uses anonymized, aggregated information from qualifying transactions handled through the company's Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations to identify trends in local precious-metals selling activity.

Estate and inherited collections are tracked as a separate category within that research program.

By distinguishing qualifying estate transactions from ordinary individual-item transactions, Glitter Bug Gold Buyers intends to develop a better understanding of the role inherited precious metals play in Orange County's secondary jewelry and precious-metals market.

No personally identifying information about individual estate sellers will be included in published findings.

Helping Orange County Families Understand What They Inherited

The long-term objective of the Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative is to establish a more structured resource for people who find themselves responsible for jewelry and valuables they did not personally purchase.

A jewelry collection assembled over decades can contain pieces from different eras, countries and jewelry traditions.

The person who ultimately inherits those items may know their family history while knowing very little about their material composition.

"You shouldn't have to be a jewelry expert because you inherited a jewelry box," Amy said. "Our goal is to help people go through these collections carefully, identify the different precious metals and give them information they can use to decide what they want to keep and what they may want to sell."

Initiative Begins October 1, 2026

The Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative begins October 1, 2026, at Glitter Bug Gold Buyers' Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations.

The program will be available for qualifying inherited jewelry, estate collections, precious metals, coins, bullion, sterling silver, luxury watches and other valuables.

Customers with particularly large or complex collections may contact either location before visiting to discuss evaluation arrangements.

The company expects to continue developing its estate-jewelry evaluation resources as it encounters additional types of inherited collections through its two Orange County locations.

About Glitter Bug Gold Buyers

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers is a family-owned precious metals buyer serving Orange County and Southern California for more than 23 years.

The company purchases gold jewelry, silver, platinum, coins, bullion, estate and inherited jewelry, sterling silver, dental gold, luxury watches and other qualifying valuables.

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers provides private, in-person precious-metals evaluations using professional XRF testing technology at its Laguna Hills and Anaheim Hills locations.

The company is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating and reports more than 400 five-star customer reviews across its online presence.

South Orange County Location

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers – Laguna Hills

23011 Moulton Parkway, Suite A -16

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 461-9191

North Orange County Location

Glitter Bug Gold Buyers – Anaheim Hills

155 North Riverview Drive, Suite 111

Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

(714) 409-9191







Glitter Bug Gold Buyers Launches Orange County Estate Jewelry Evaluation Initiative

Press Inquiries

Michael Gonzales

michael [at] glitterbuggold.com

