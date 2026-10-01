Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Molex Rely-On Connectors For Harsh-Environment, Space-Constrained Designs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 1.00mm-pitch wire-to-board system built for vibration resistance, robust PCB retention, and dependable signal integrity in miniaturized electronics.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and industrial automation products, now offers Molex Rely-On Connectors, a 1.00mm-pitch wire-to-board interconnect system engineered to deliver automotive-grade durability without consuming valuable board space.

As electronic assemblies continue to shrink while operating conditions grow more severe, engineers face a persistent trade-off between connector size and mechanical robustness. Rely-On Connectors are designed to close that gap, pairing a compact 1.00mm pitch with a vibration rating of 20 to 200 Hz and compliance with USCAR2 Class V1 and LV214 Class S1-benchmarks governing connector performance across North American and European automotive platforms.

A key differentiator of the Rely-On series is its retention approach. Vertical versions use a dual-split nail design, while right-angle versions incorporate an increased solder contact area, both helping prevent disengagement from the PCB under shock and vibration. A positive locking system with a large latch area secures the mated pair, and higher circuit sizes add dual locks to guard against latch breakage during handling and assembly.

Additional specifications include an operating temperature range of -55°C to +125°C validated with cold and heat testing up to 1,000 hours, 100V maximum voltage, 2.5A maximum signal current, and contact resistance of 20 milliohms maximum. The series supports 28, 30, and 32 AWG wire across circuit sizes from 2 to 10, and is RoHS compliant, PFAS-free, and low halogen.

This combination of miniature scale and harsh-environment durability suits a broad set of end markets, including automotive systems such as driver monitoring, heads-up displays, interior and exterior lighting, and seat heater modules; appliance and HVAC equipment including air conditioners, heat pumps, and ventilators; consumer devices such as wearables, smart speakers, and tablet PCs; industrial control and instrumentation; and drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Heilind continues to expand its wire-to-board and miniaturized interconnect portfolio, offering customers ready access, technical expertise, and supply-chain support for next-generation system designs. To learn more about Molex Rely-On Connectors, visit Heilind's website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

ABOUT HEILIND

Heilind Electronics, Inc. is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

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Image Caption: Molex Rely-On Connectors combine a 1.00mm pitch with vibration resistance.



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