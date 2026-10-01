Path To Reconciliation Offers A Journey Through Indigenous Teachings At Seneca's King Campus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New trail invites visitors to reflect on their role in reconciliation

KING CITY, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with the official opening of the Path to Reconciliation, inviting visitors to learn about Indigenous histories, teachings and perspectives while reflecting on their own role in reconciliation.

Set within a natural landscape at Seneca's King Campus, the Path to Reconciliation is a 3.7-km loop around Lake Seneca that combines walking trails, interpretive installations and educational content that explore themes such as community, culture, natural law, water and the relationship between people and the land.

The Path's opening began with a land acknowledgement from Elder Blu Waters and an unveiling ceremony for the new pathway, followed by a guided Water Walk led by Indigenous educators.

Rooted in Indigenous teachings, the Water Walk honours the sacred relationship between people and water and the shared responsibility to protect it for future generations. During the ceremony, women water walkers carried a copper vessel filled with water along the route while men accompanied them with an eagle staff as caretakers and protectors.

Guests also had an option to participate in a painted river rock workshop, with the completed rocks placed in Lake Seneca following the event.

The day concluded with a Berry and Water Ceremony, a sacred Indigenous tradition that celebrates womanhood, water, renewal and the seasonal abundance symbolized by berries, which hold deep cultural, spiritual and community significance for many Indigenous peoples across Turtle Island.

“Reconciliation is a journey that requires learning, listening and action,” said Mark Solomon, Associate Vice-President, Reconciliation and Inclusion.“The Path to Reconciliation creates a new space where students, employees and community members can engage with Indigenous teachings and deepen their understanding of the enduring relationship between people, water and the land. Through the stories, teachings and ceremonies shared here, we hope to inspire meaningful conversations, encourage ongoing learning and strengthen our collective commitment to truth, respect and reconciliation.”

Along the route, which is open to the public, visitors encounter information about the Anishinaabe clan system, the significance of water, traditional teachings about living in harmony with nature and the enduring importance of Indigenous knowledge. The Path also features reflective questions that encourage visitors to consider their own role in reconciliation.

More than a walking path, it serves as a living educational resource while honouring residential school survivors and the children who were separated from their families and communities through colonial policies and government programs.

The Path to Reconciliation also reflects Seneca's ongoing commitment to reconciliation and builds on the work of First Peoples@Seneca, which provides culturally relevant supports, educational programming, community engagement opportunities and dedicated spaces for Indigenous students.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic.

Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

Media Contact:

Cam Gordon

647.615.1756

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Director, Communications and Public Affairs

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at