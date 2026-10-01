A Trail Worth Protecting: New Research Makes The Case For Sustained Investment In The Trans Canada Trail

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report finds that maintaining Canada's national trail network protects billions of dollars in economic, health and community value - while neglect would cost far more to reverse

Ottawa, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a moment when Canadians are rallying behind our values and what this country can build together, few achievements rival the Trans Canada Trail: a 30,000-kilometre network stitched together over three decades, connecting nearly every community from coast to coast to coast.

Trans Canada Trail is calling on the federal government to renew its funding commitment to Canada's cross-country trail network, pointing to new research that puts a dollar figure on both the return of sustained investment and the cost of letting it lapse.

A new study conducted by CPCS, “The Cost of Doing Nothing,”

. $2 billion a year in tourism spending

. Roughly 1,000 jobs, concentrated in smaller and rural communities

. $1.14 billion in annual value delivered to the Canadians who use these trails for free

. 7 to 8 premature deaths and $72 million in societal mortaility costs each year

The Case for Investment

The research quantifies the benefits of ongoing investment: every dollar spent on timely maintenance can save five dollars or more in future rehabilitation costs. Every dollar Trans Canada Trail puts into a project typically draws another three to five dollars in local matching investment.

“The Trail stands as a reminder of what sustained, shared investment in this country can accomplish,” said Mathieu Roy, CEO, Trans Canada Trail.“It's safe, accessible infrastructure that Canadians quietly count on, and the data now shows what's at stake if we let that go. The federal government is right to invest in major projects that build economic resilience - but a trail network that connects every province and territory is social infrastructure in its own right and deserves the same consideration.”

An Asset Worth Renewing

Across the country, local trail groups, volunteers, municipalities, Indigenous communities, conservation authorities, and charities help maintain the network that connects people to nature, each other and their communities. The Trail supports wellbeing, environmental stewardship, active living, tourism and local economies. This research is a reminder that what Canadians have built together is worth protecting.

Long-term sustained federal funding for trail maintenance and infrastructure is an investment that protects local economies, public health, tourism and access to nature in every corner of the country, and ensures this uniquely Canadian achievement remains open, safe and free for the Canadians who rely on it, today and for generations to come.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

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The Cost of Doing Nothin