Forgefx To Present Framework For Scaling Enterprise XR Training At Augmented Enterprise Summit

Greg Meyers, CEO and Co-Founder of ForgeFX Simulations, presents an enterprise XR training demonstration to industry attendees.

CEO Greg Meyers will outline how to build, deploy, and manage immersive training at enterprise scale.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the Augmented Enterprise Summit, October 13–15, 2026, in Atlanta, ForgeFX Simulations will demonstrate how immersive simulation gives teams a realistic, repeatable environment to understand how systems behave, rehearse procedures, operate complex equipment, and respond when conditions change.

As a sponsor, exhibitor, and speaker, ForgeFX will highlight what it takes to make immersive training an enduring part of enterprise operations. At Booth 214, attendees can experience ForgeFX's custom training simulators firsthand and discuss how to translate their equipment, procedures, and workflows into interactive training that supports workforce needs and enterprise technology requirements.

ForgeFX CEO and Co-Founder Greg Meyers will present“Operationalizing the XR Stack: Building XR Training Programs That Scale,” offering a practical framework for aligning immersive training with enterprise infrastructure, operational requirements, and workforce development goals.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for enterprise XR,” said Meyers.“The technology stack has evolved to the point where we can create sophisticated, high-impact training experiences faster and more affordably than ever-while meeting the security, scalability, integration, device management, and data requirements of enterprise software.”

The session will examine the strategic and operational decisions behind enterprise-wide adoption, from selecting and acquiring technology to deploying, managing, and measuring XR training across teams and locations.

The presentation takes place October 14 from 2:00 to 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time in Atrium Ballroom A at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

To arrange a meeting with ForgeFX at the summit, visit .

ABOUT FORGEFX SIMULATIONS

ForgeFX Simulations develops immersive 3D training solutions that enable organizations to master complex equipment, procedures, and operational environments through simulation. For more than two decades, ForgeFX has partnered with enterprise manufacturers, defense programs, and industrial organizations to create high-fidelity training systems powered by modern game engines and spatial computing technologies, improving safety, accelerating skill development, and scaling workforce readiness worldwide. To learn more, visit .

Kristen Cox

ForgeFX Simulations

+1 415-788-5725

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ForgeFX to Present Framework for Scaling Enterprise XR Training at Augmented Enterprise Summit News Provided By ForgeFX Simulations October 01, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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