Rep Data Extends Research Leadership Across Its Expanded Portfolio

As Chief Research Officer, Steven Snell takes on broader responsibilities across Rep Data's acquired businesses; Jay Popovich joins as SVP of Sales

- Steven Snell, PhD, Chief Research Officer at Rep Data.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rep Data, the data quality leader for the market research industry, is extending Steven Snell's research leadership across its expanded portfolio of businesses, technologies and services in his role as Chief Research Officer. The company has also added Jay Popovich as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Snell's broader responsibilities follow a period of significant growth for Rep Data, including the acquisitions of ReDem, SightX and OWL Solutions. The acquisitions added in-survey data cleaning, research technology and research services to Rep Data's existing offerings, bringing a broader set of capabilities together as part of the company's quality-first insights engine. Snell will provide research leadership across these areas, helping guide research strategy, methodology, data quality and the continued development and validation of the company's technology.

“Rep Data has added an incredible range of technology, research expertise and talent over the past several months,” said Snell, Chief Research Officer at Rep Data.“These combined capabilities enable us to push forward a quality-first approach while preserving or even accelerating speed to insight. We are uniquely positioned to help raise the bar for our industry.”

Snell has led Rep Data's research practice since joining the company, with a focus on research methodology, data quality and research-on-research examining the factors that affect the reliability of survey data.

Jay Popovich joins Rep Data as Senior Vice President of Sales, strengthening the company's commercial leadership as it brings its broader portfolio of research technology and services to market. Popovich has more than 20 years of experience in market research and research technology, most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Panoplai. He previously spent seven years at Lucid (Cint), including as Executive Director, Platforms.

About Rep Data

Rep Data helps organizations make confident decisions through trustworthy research. By combining purpose-built technology with expert services across research design, expert survey programming, quality data collection, advanced fraud prevention and analysis into one seamless workflow, Rep Data connects the workflow from end to end. The result is faster execution, higher-quality data and more reliable insights. More than 750 organizations, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies and public relations firms, rely on Rep Data to power research they can trust.

Michelle Andre

Andre Marketing

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Rep Data extends research leadership across its expanded portfolio News Provided By Andre Marketing & Design October 01, 2026, 13:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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