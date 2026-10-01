HALL Wines Unifies Wine Club, Tasting Rooms, And Ecommerce On Shopify

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Napa winery leaders are invited to a private dinner at HALL Wines on Oct. 29th to learn how HALL modernized its tech stack with Shopify, Awtomic, CQL & Klaviyo.

- Emily Harrison, Vice President of Marketing and Direct Sales at HALL WinesST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HALL Family Wines, the family behind the HALL, WALT, BACA, and Michel Foch labels, has unified its ecommerce, point of sale, and wine club operations on Shopify, creating a single commerce platform across four wine brands, six California tasting rooms, and its tiered membership program.On Thursday, October 29, HALL Wines will host a private winery leadership dinner at its St. Helena property with CQL, Shopify, Awtomic, and Klaviyo, where Vice President of Marketing and Direct Sales Emily Harrison will share why HALL made the move, how the transformation came together, and what has changed for its teams and members.HALL Wines builds a unified foundation for growthHALL was running ecommerce on Magento, operating its tasting rooms on a separate point-of-sale system, and managing its wine club through heavily customized software layered on top of Magento. The disconnected systems made it difficult to unify customer data, streamline operations, and evolve the member experience.Working with CQL, a Shopify Platinum Partner, and Awtomic, the subscription and wine club platform built for Shopify, HALL consolidated those experiences onto Shopify without disrupting the hospitality experience its members expect.The result was a single Shopify Plus store powering all four brand domains. Customers can move between HALL, WALT, BACA, and Michel Foch while maintaining one shared cart, checkout, and customer account across the family of brands.HALL also moved six California tasting rooms onto Shopify POS, connecting its in-person and online commerce on the same platform. Ecommerce, point of sale, and membership activity now share a single customer record, allowing tasting room staff to recognize members in real time, see purchase history, apply member benefits, and charge a member's securely vaulted card on file without requiring another swipe.The migration also brought five years of historical order data onto the new platform. HALL now has one connected commerce ecosystem spanning ecommerce, tasting rooms, and membership, with fewer systems to maintain and a more flexible foundation for personalization, membership acquisition, and future growth."This project impacted every part of our business, from the tasting room to the wine club to the way our teams work behind the scenes. CQL's team understood both the technical lift and what makes hospitality-driven brands like ours tick, and that combination is what made this project a success."- Emily Harrison, Vice President of Marketing and Direct Sales at HALL WinesWineries across Napa are reconsidering their technologyHALL's transformation comes as wineries across Napa and the broader industry reconsider whether the technology that has powered their businesses for years is equipped for what comes next.As wineries look to deliver more personalized customer experiences, adopt new marketing channels, and make better use of customer data, many still operate ecommerce, tasting rooms, and wine clubs across legacy or heavily customized systems that can be expensive to maintain and difficult to evolve.Many wineries still operate ecommerce, tasting rooms, and wine clubs across legacy or heavily customized systems that can be expensive to maintain and difficult to evolve.A proven tech stack built for how modern wineries sellHALL's implementation demonstrates how Shopify can serve as the foundation for a winery's broader commerce operation while supporting the specialized functionality the industry requires. Awtomic adds wine-specific membership functionality directly through Shopify customer and order data, keeping membership connected to the rest of the customer experience.CQL leads the broader transformation from strategy through launch, helping wineries determine the right architecture and customize the experience around their individual brands and operations.A private winery leadership dinner at HALL WinesOn October 29, Emily Harrison, Vice President of Marketing and Direct Sales at HALL, will share the full story in person, from why the winery made the move to what it has changed for its members and staff. Guests will also hear from CQL, Shopify, Awtomic and Klaviyo on why wineries are reconsidering their technology and what a modern commerce foundation can enable.Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026Time: 4 to 8 p.m. PTLocation: HALL Wines, 401 St Helena Hwy South, St. Helena, CA 94574Seating is limited to a small group of winery leaders. Request an invitation here.

Betsy Petrovic

CQL

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HALL Wines Unifies Wine Club, Tasting Rooms, and Ecommerce on Shopify News Provided By CQL October 01, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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