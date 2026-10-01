Extending Full Cooperation And Support To Capt Smit Machchhar, His Family: Indian Envoy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Describing Captain Smit Machchhar as a "brave son of India" who averted a great tragedy, India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Deepak Mittal, said that he met the family of injured Flydubai pilot in Dubai on Thursday and conveyed Indian government's full support.

"Captain Smit has demonstrated great bravery and courage in an exemplary manner to save so many precious lives and avert a great tragedy," Ambassador Mittal told DD News in an interview.

He said that the Indian mission has been in touch with the pilot's family and the UAE authorities.

"I have today met the family, the wife, the brother and other members of the family, in Dubai and reassured them of the Government of India's full support in ensuring the welfare and well-being of Captain Smit," said Mittal.

He also noted that he was in touch with the local authorities in the UAE and that they have also assured their full support for the injured Indian pilot and his family.

"So we are very proud of the brave son of India, and we are going to extend full cooperation and support," Mittal said.

According to the Consulate General of India in Dubai, Mittal and India's Consul General E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the family members of Captain Machchhar in Dubai on Thursday.

"They briefed the family about Captain Machchhar's health and recovery, conveyed that the Embassy and Consulate are in touch with the UAE authorities, and assured the family of continued support. They also conveyed appreciation for Captain Machchhar's extraordinary courage, presence of mind and selfless efforts in saving precious lives," the Indian mission posted on X.

Captain Machchhar, the pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ1073, was injured while preventing a mid-air attack on Wednesday. During the incident, another pilot stabbed Captain Machchhar and the aircraft began to plummet. The Indian pilot fought the assailant bravely and opened the cockpit door, following which passengers rushed to assist, entered the cockpit and overpowered the attacker.

Once the attacker was subdued, the seriously wounded Indian pilot was stabilised until the aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with the family members of Captain Machchhar and lauded his bravery.

The Prime Minister also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible assistance to the pilot, who is currently admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical treatment.