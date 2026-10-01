GOOGL Stock Rises After Gemini 4 Argon Launch, But Jpmorgan Says Google Must Reclaim AI Leadership



JPMorgan's comments come after Alphabet launched Gemini 4 Argon, its latest frontier AI model, with initial access limited to trusted cyber defenders.

The firm maintained its 'Overweight' rating but said Google needs to“re-establish itself at the frontier and as an AI leader for both the industry and investors.” Argon is designed for software engineering, enterprise knowledge work and cybersecurity, with Google also using the model internally for technical applications.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares rose Thursday after Google unveiled Gemini 4 Argon, its latest frontier AI model, with JPMorgan saying the launch could help the company re-establish itself at the front of the AI race.

In a note to investors cited by TheFly, JPMorgan maintained its 'Overweight' rating on Alphabet, pointing to Argon's performance across complex workflows, software engineering and cybersecurity. The firm said Google needs to“re-establish itself at the frontier and as an AI leader for both the industry and investors.”

GOOGL stock rose as much as 1.5% in pre-market trade.

Gemini 4 Argon Takes On OpenAI, Anthropic

Google's own benchmark comparisons show Argon competing closely with models from OpenAI and Anthropic, including GPT-6 Astra, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Opus 5.5. Argon leads on several tests covering knowledge work, coding and long-context tasks, although competitors still lead on some evaluations.

That matters because Google's AI challenge is no longer simply about producing a capable chatbot. OpenAI and Anthropic have pushed their models deeper into software development, enterprise workflows and agentic tasks, raising the bar for what businesses expect from frontier AI.

Argon is initially being rolled out to trusted cyber defenders through Google's Fairwind program, with broader access planned later. Google said the phased approach is designed to gather feedback and strengthen safeguards before the model reaches developers, enterprises and consumers.

Google Targets Complex AI Workflows

Google is positioning Argon for long-horizon tasks rather than simple question-and-answer applications.

The model is designed for software engineering, legal and financial knowledge work, and cybersecurity defense. Google is also using Argon internally for demanding technical work, including data-center optimization and other engineering applications.

The model launches at an introductory price of $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, putting it in the same initial price range as some competing premium models.

How Is Retail Feeling About GOOGL Stock?

Retail sentiment around Alphabet shifted to 'bearish' from 'neutral' territory on Stocktwits over the past day.

Some traders remained focused on the potential revenue opportunity from a paid Gemini rollout, with one investor stating that a broader paid Gemini offering could drive significant revenue growth for Alphabet.

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Another trader pointed to Google's heavy capital spending on AI infrastructure, comparing the company's approach with Meta's recent push into AI hardware.

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GOOGL stock has gained around 8% year-to-date and over 40% in the last 12 months.

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