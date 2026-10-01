KAZAKH INVEST, Bayern International Sign Cooperation Memorandum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's national investment company KAZAKH INVEST and Bayern International, Bavaria's organization for international economic relations, have signed a memorandum of understanding in Munich today to develop direct cooperation with the Bavarian business community.

This was reported by the press service of KAZAKH INVEST.

The document was signed by KAZAKH INVEST Chairman Sultanali Kinzhakulov and Bayern International CEO Martina Maschauer during the Kazakhstan-Bavaria Technology Forum in Munich, held as part of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to Germany.

The memorandum establishes a direct channel for interaction with Bavarian businesses and is aimed at expanding business contacts and identifying opportunities for joint projects.

The sides plan to develop cooperation in energy and natural resources, environmental technologies, agricultural technologies and industrial technologies.

"KAZAKH INVEST" National Company JSC acts as a single operator for promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kazakhstan and supporting foreign investors throughout all stages of project implementation through a "one-stop shop" system. Operating with an extensive international and regional network, the company assists global companies with tax incentives, local permissions, land acquisition, and navigation of regulatory frameworks, with a key focus on energy, rare earth minerals, agribusiness, and manufacturing.

Bayern International (Bayerische Gesellschaft für Internationale Wirtschaftsbeziehungen mbH) is the export promotion and location marketing agency of the Free State of Bavaria, operating under the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy. The agency supports Bavarian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in entering international markets by organizing trade delegations, managing official Bavarian pavilions at global trade fairs, and connecting foreign partners with Bavarian leaders in mechanical engineering, environmental technology, renewable energy, and digital tech.