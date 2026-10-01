Vineyard Vines Announces Continued Partnership With The Breast Cancer Research Foundation In Collaboration With The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stamford, CT, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 1, 2026 – vineyard vines, the American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard, is proud to collaborate with the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge in its continued partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world.

In-Store Pink Lemonade Stands

Through this partnership, vineyard vines will host Pink Lemonade Stands within 27 retail stores from east to west coast in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On Saturday, October 3rd, the participating vineyard vines' stores will host the Pink Lemonade Stands from 12PM to 4PM, with 20 percent of event sales benefitting BCRF.

Limited-Edition Collection

In addition to the Pink Lemonade Stands, vineyard vines is launching a new, limited-edition collection with Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirts and ties, donating 10 percent of the purchase price of every item sold, allowing customers to make an impact while shopping. Each purchase helps fund critical research initiatives aimed to improve outcomes for patients and accelerate cancer research and treatment.

This year, vineyard vines is committed to a donation minimum of $50,000. In its third year of partnership with BCRF, this collaboration continues vineyard vines' commitment to supporting groundbreaking breast cancer research and advancing progress toward prevention and cures.

Shep and Ian's Personal Connection

Supporting breast cancer research is deeply personal to vineyard vines' founders, Shep and Ian Murray, whose mother faced breast cancer. Her experience shaped their understanding of the challenges faced by patients and their families navigating a diagnosis and treatment journey. Through this ongoing partnership with BCRF, Shep and Ian hope to honor their mother's strength while supporting those who have also been impacted by this disease.

“This collection reflects the founders' dedication to supporting meaningful causes, like breast cancer awareness, and driving positive change,” says a vineyard vines spokesperson.“Every piece is designed to celebrate the spirit of giving back while helping support organizations that are making a real difference in people's lives. The goal is to show that even small acts of support can make a big difference. Today and every day, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we honor those we've lost, those living with breast cancer, and those who've survived”.

Availability

The vineyard vines x BCRF Collection is available online at vineyardvines.com and at select stores.

About vineyard vines

vineyard vines is an American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard. What began in 1998 with brothers Shep and Ian Murray cutting ties with corporate America to make ties representing The Good Life, is now an omnichannel global brand offering apparel, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children. Guided by its philosophy that Every Day Should Feel This Good, vineyard vines' high-quality collection of coastal essentials blends timeless New England style with modern comfort. The brand's products are available at vineyardvines.co, wholesale and retail stores nationwide.



About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis -and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration-BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

About Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge

The Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge (PLSC) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit founded by then 7-year-old Brynne Rhodes in honor of her mother's breast cancer journey. Celebrating a Decade of Dedication, 2026 marks 10 years since the first pink lemonade stand to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The campaign has inspired volunteers to actively support breast cancer research through creative pink themed events benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Featured on NBC's TODAY show, PLSC has sparked events in 47 states, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for research and set a Guinness World Record. Fueled by community spirit and with support from iconic brand partners and NFL teams, PLSC offers a hopeful, accessible way to work together to end breast cancer. Learn more at pinklemonadestandchallenge.org.

Press Contact: vineyard vines

Grace Maclean, Public Relations

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For further information: vineyardvines.com

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