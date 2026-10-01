Lions International Unites Volunteers Worldwide For Vision Week Of Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lions and Leos will come together Oct. 8-18 to advance eye health and support people who are blind or visually impaired.

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Lions International's Vision Week of Service runs Oct. 8-18, 2026, bringing Lions, Leos and community partners together worldwide to address vision health and blindness.

The global initiative begins on World Sight Day and includes vision screenings, eyeglass recycling, eye health education and projects supporting people who are blind or visually impaired.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 2.2 billion people worldwide experience near or distance vision impairment, including at least 1 billion cases that could have been prevented or remain unaddressed. Lions and Leos reported more than 1.3 million vision-related service initiatives in the United States during 2025–2026, while Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) continues to fund vision programs around the world.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lions International is calling on Lions and Leos around the world to serve together during the Vision Week of Service from October 8-18, 2026. Beginning on World Sight Day, the global initiative will bring volunteers and community partners together for vision screenings, eyeglass recycling events, eye health education and projects that improve inclusion and independence for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The need for resources in this area remains significant. According to the World Health Organization, at least 2.2 billion people worldwide have a near or distance vision impairment. For at least 1 billion of them, the impairment could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

Lions around the world are addressing vision through hands-on service activities in communities worldwide. During the 2025-2026 fiscal year, Lions and Leos led more than 1.3 million initiatives to help prevent blindness and support people who are blind or visually impaired in the United States alone. In the same year, the charitable arm of Lions International, Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), awarded US$8.67 million which helped 4.37 million people in 30 countries receive vision-related support.

“For more than a century, Lions have helped people see a brighter future, and the Vision Week of Service carries that legacy into communities everywhere,” said Lions Clubs International President Mark S. Lyon.“When Lions and Leos provide a vision screening, collect eyeglasses or help someone access care, we do more than address a health need. We open doors to learning, independence and opportunity. That is what it means to be rooted in service.”

Lions' commitment to vision dates to 1925, when Helen Keller challenged the organization to become“knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Since 1990, funding through LCIF's SightFirst program helped restore, improve or preserve vision for more than 544 million people. Building on its SightFirst legacy, LCIF launched a new Vision Grant that supports Lion-led service activities fighting blindness and preventable vision loss and assists people in underserved communities who are blind and visually impaired.

During the Vision Week of Service, Lions and Leos will tailor projects to local needs. Activities may include:



Providing or supporting vision screenings for children and adults

Collecting used eyeglasses for recycling through approved programs

Partnering with eye care professionals to connect people with exams, glasses and treatment

Promoting eye health education and the importance of early detection Supporting accessibility, white cane awareness and greater independence for people who are blind or visually impaired



Community members can get involved by volunteering with a local Lions club, donating used eyeglasses where accepted or helping promote access to quality eye care.

To learn more about Lions' vision service and how to get involved, visit .

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 50,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International, we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org.

For Information Contact:

Shauna Schuda

Public Relations Manager

630-468-7075

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