Europe's Tastiest Culinary Cities To Explore By Train

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Train travel has recaptured the imagination of American tourists as they begin to plan their travels for the year ahead. For those planning a European vacation, traveling by train offers a chance to experience the continent's cultures through the food and traditions that define each destination.

For food-minded travelers, rail travel can turn the journey into part of the experience. Europe's interconnected rail network makes it easy to explore how agriculture, history and local traditions influence regional cuisine, allowing travelers to compare the subtle differences in flavors, ingredients and cooking styles from one city to the next. Step off the train into the city center, discover local restaurants and the markets that inspire them, then head to the next city on your culinary journey.

Trainline -Europe's no.1 train booking app-is inspiring culinary rail travel through Europe with its Culinary Rail Index, which evaluated 37 cities across 11 European countries based on their culinary contributions, rail accessibility, and historical significance and overall worth-the-trip appeal. The newly released Grain Train taste guide ranks Europe's best grain and carb-based food and drink traditions, offering inspiration for tasting grain-based food hubs across the region.

Bologna, Italy takes the top spot in Trainline's Grain Train guide, and it's easy to see why. As the capital city of the Emilia-Romagna region, it's known for its traditional pasta dishes ranging from tortellini en brodo to tagliatelle con ragu. Second on the list is San Sebastián, Spain, thanks to its deep-fried croquetas, which exemplify the best of Basque food traditions. Naples, Italy, ranks third with Neapolitan pizza.

The list, which was evaluated in part by“Hell's Kitchen” winner and culinary analyst Chef Ryan O'Sullivan, includes major tourism cities such as Rome and London, as well as culinary favorites, including Lyon, France and Galway, Ireland rewarding visitors who are willing to venture beyond Europe's biggest and busiest cities. Dublin, Barcelona and Manchester complete the top 10.

See the Grain Train taste guide in action here.

Travelers can explore the full Culinary Rail Index and the Trainline Taste Guides here or compare routes and start planning their next journey at trainline.com.

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