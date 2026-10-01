Gogo Responds To Court's Post-Trial Ruling In Smartsky Litigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Court Overturns $22.7 Million Damages Award

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware's ruling on post-trial motions in SmartSky Networks, LLC v. Gogo Business Aviation, LLC and Gogo Inc.:

“We are pleased that the court has overturned the jury's $22.7 million damages award in its entirety, concluding that SmartSky failed to prove any recoverable damages and denying its requests for enhanced damages, ongoing royalties, and interest. In reaching that decision, the court found that SmartSky's damages award was untethered to the evidentiary record, relying on assumptions that could not be reconciled with the facts of the case. This ruling represents a significant step in resolving this matter, and we look forward to bringing it to a full and final close so that we can return our sole focus to delivering multi-orbit, multi-band connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government mobility aviation customers.”

The court's September 30, 2026 ruling is subject to appeal.

About Gogo

Gogo has been the trusted connectivity infrastructure partner for military and government operations and business aviation for three decades. Rather than promoting a single network or technology, Gogo Special Missions has a network-neutral approach, helping military and government customers navigate an increasingly complex communications landscape by combining deep market knowledge and global aviation expertise to identify, integrate and support the connectivity solution best suited to each mission and operational requirement.

Providing access to a complete connectivity ecosystem through a single trusted partner, Gogo Special Missions offers onboard hardware, software, air-to-ground and multi-orbit, multi-band satellite connectivity, service plans, and 24/7/365 multilingual customer support. The company's interoperable solutions securely connect crewed and uncrewed aircraft across the operational theatre, enabling seamless communications in any mission environment. Dedicated to customer success, Gogo Special Missions delivers the flexibility, resilience and choice customers need while ensuring predictable pricing and future-proof technology.

From ISR and command-and-control missions to executive transport, humanitarian operations and emergency response, Gogo delivers secure, reliable, mission-critical connectivity that enables customers to execute every mission with confidence.

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