Phobio Unveils New Brand After Returning $1B+ To Businesses & Consumers

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Brand Refresh Follows Recent CEO Appointment & Signals Phobio's Next Phase of Growth

- Missy TaylorATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phobio, a technology company transforming used technology into renewed value, today unveiled a refreshed brand and new website as the company enters its next phase of growth. After returning more than $1 billion to businesses and consumers through its trade-in, buyback, and device lifecycle programs, Phobio is introducing a new brand identity that reflects its evolution from a trade-in service provider into a technology-driven platform built to unlock value across the entire device lifecycle.The launch follows the recent appointment of CEO Missy Taylor and comes amid continued expansion into new markets, new client relationships, and international opportunities.“We've grown. We've evolved. And now our brand has, too,” said Missy Taylor, CEO of Phobio.“Our next chapter is about making it even easier for organizations to unlock the value of their technology through smarter solutions, simpler experiences, and a platform built to scale.”The new brand builds on more than 16 years of growth and measurable impact. Since 2010, Phobio has processed more than 7 million devices, helped avoid more than 950 million kg of CO2e emissions, and diverted more than 7 million kg of waste from landfills, demonstrating that sustainability can deliver both environmental impact and real economic value.The rebrand reflects Phobio's broader evolution into a more intelligent, scalable, technology-driven platform-one unified system built to support multiple solutions and brought to life through a modern, distinctive visual identity. This evolution extends beyond how Phobio looks to the core principles that guide its brand and business:Purpose: We believe a device's value doesn't end at first use.Vision: A world where no device's value goes to waste.Brand Promise: Clear value. Simple process. Innovative solutions.This promise is reflected in the company's growing client roster, with new relationships including Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta Vibe, ConectUS, and Kennesaw State University, alongside established clients such as Amazon, Costco, Sasktel, PureTalk, and more.Phobio has also expanded its capabilities, including launching QR code drop-off through Happy Returns and broadening its omnichannel trade-in experiences. The momentum is further reflected across the business through its recent industry recognition and key initiatives. Phobio was named a 2026 TAG Top 40 Innovative Company and received the 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award.“Phobio has been a great partner in bringing an innovative, custom program to life for Kennesaw State University Athletics,” said Dave Walens, Board Member at Kennesaw State University.“Together, we're creating something that delivers real value for KSU student-athletes while driving meaningful, sustainable impact.”Discover the new Phobio at Phobio. Businesses looking to unlock the capital trapped in retired technology can learn more at href="" rel="external nofollow" Phobi.About PhobioPhobio unlocks the value in every device, transforming technology beyond its first use into meaningful opportunity for businesses and consumers alike. Through data-driven pricing, seamless reverse logistics, and a scalable technology platform, Phobio enables partners to turn used electronics into new revenue streams, stronger customer relationships, and more sustainable outcomes, without added complexity.Since 2010, Phobio has powered innovative trade-in, buyback, and device lifecycle solutions for leading enterprise and nonprofit organizations. The company has earned industry-leading recognition, including being named a 2026 TAG Top 40 Innovative Company and an MSP Today Product of the Year award winner. Learn more at phobio or follow us on LinkedIn.

Jessica Carruth

Phobio

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Phobio Unveils New Brand After Returning $1B+ to Businesses & Consumers News Provided By Phobio October 01, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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