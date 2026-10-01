Virtualpbx Introduces Free AI Employee Preview For Businesses Looking For An AI Receptionist

Businesses can now hear a personalized version of their AI receptionist before they buy

- Lon Baker, VirtualPBX COOSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VirtualPBX today introduced a free AI receptionist preview that lets businesses hear how an AI Employee could answer their calls before they buy. At virtualpbx/ai, a business can enter its website address and receive a personalized phone demo based on its products, services, and customer needs.VirtualPBX AI Employees work inside Smarter Voice, the company's business phone service. An AI Employee can serve as a receptionist, provide after-hours or overflow coverage, qualify sales inquiries, and help direct support calls.A Better First Experience for Every CallerMissed calls and long hold times can cost businesses customers. Traditional answering services can be expensive, while voicemail often leaves callers without immediate help. VirtualPBX AI Employees offer a practical alternative: every caller is greeted, asked how they can be helped, and guided to the right next step.An AI Employee from VirtualPBX can:- Answer and route incoming calls based on the caller's needs- Provide after-hours and overflow coverage when the team is unavailable- Answer approved questions about the business- Capture detailed messages instead of sending callers to voicemail- Qualify sales inquiries and connect promising opportunities- Identify support needs and direct callers to the right person- When a conversation requires a person, the AI Employee can transfer the caller with context so the team can pick up without making the customer start over.AI That Works Inside the Business Phone SystemUnlike standalone AI receptionist services, VirtualPBX AI Employees are built into Smarter Voice-the same business phone service a company uses for its numbers, extensions, call routing, and team communications. That means businesses can add AI call coverage without managing another vendor or piecing together separate tools.“Every call is an opportunity to serve a customer, win new business, or strengthen a relationship," remarked Lon Baker, VirtualPBX COO. "Our free preview lets businesses hear how an AI receptionist could work for them before they put it on a customer-facing line.”Simple Pricing, with Business Phone Service IncludedA VirtualPBX AI Employee is available for $99 per month. For new VirtualPBX customers, the offer also includes Smarter Voice business phone service for up to five people. Existing VirtualPBX customers can add an AI Employee to their current Smarter Voice service for $99 per month.Hear your AI Employee for freeAI Employees are available now. Businesses can create a free, personalized preview at virtualpbx/ai or call the VirtualPBX AI Employee test line at (877) 722-3337.

Rachel Anderson

VirtualPBX

+1 888-825-0800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VirtualPBX Introduces Free AI Employee Preview for Businesses Looking for an AI Receptionist News Provided By VirtualPBX October 01, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.