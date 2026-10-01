Durga Puja: BJP Plans Visits By PM Modi, Amit Shah To Bengal Pandals

The BJP is planning to bring together several of its top leaders in West Bengal during this year's Durga Puja festivities, with senior leaders expected to visit prominent puja pandals across Kolkata. According to party sources, the BJP has drawn up plans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and other senior leaders to participate in Durga Puja programmes in West Bengal.

PM Modi's Proposed Visit

The BJP organisation has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend a Durga Puja programme in Kolkata on Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities. The West Bengal BJP unit has begun preparations for Prime Minister Modi's possible visit to a Durga Puja pandal being organised at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While the Prime Minister's visit has not yet been finalised, the party is hopeful of receiving confirmation of his schedule and date soon.

Amit Shah's Participation

The BJP has also requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend a Durga Puja pandal programme in Kolkata. According to party sources, Shah has informally indicated his willingness to participate in the celebrations.

Plans for BJP President

The BJP's West Bengal unit has also prepared a programme for party president Nitin Nabin to visit Durga Puja pandals and participate in celebrations across the state.

The proposed visits are part of the BJP's plans to ensure the participation of its senior leadership in the major Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal. (ANI)

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