YSRCP Urges AP Poll Body To Ensure Timely Issue Of Certificates

YSRCP State General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy wrote to the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission seeking immediate directions to district authorities for the timely issuance of caste/community certificates and No-Dues/NOC certificates to prospective candidates in the forthcoming local body elections.

As per the release, Appi Reddy said the party had received complaints that applications from prospective opposition candidates were facing avoidable delays at the field level. He said such certificates are essential wherever required for completing nomination formalities, and administrative delay could adversely affect an eligible candidate's opportunity to contest.

YSRCP calls for transparent, time-bound process

YSRCP requested the State Election Commission to issue clear directions to District Collectors, District Election Authorities, Revenue officials, Municipal Commissioners, Panchayat authorities and other competent officers to process applications promptly, transparently and without discrimination, the release said.

The party further sought a uniform and time-bound procedure across the State, stating that once an applicant fulfils the prescribed requirements, the required certificate or NOC should be issued within the stipulated period. Appi Reddy said no eligible candidate should be prevented from filing nomination merely because of administrative inaction and urged the Commission to intervene immediately to safeguard free and fair participation in the forthcoming local body elections.

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