Goondas Act Invoked Against Gem Granites Owner R Veeramani In POCSO Case

The Goondas Act has been invoked against Gem Granites Owner R Veeramani and two others- Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan- who were arrested in connection with a POCSO case, police said on Thursday. The preventive detention orders against the three were issued by the Chennai City Police Commissioner.

Veeramani, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan were arrested following allegations of sexual offences against minors. The case was subsequently taken up for investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Tamil Nadu Police.

The SIT has been probing the allegations against the accused and has also been examining complaints received in connection with the case. The three accused are currently in judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

Case Background and Initial Arrests

The case relates to allegations of sexual assault involving minor girls. Police had initially registered the case after receiving a USB drive containing a video allegedly showing a minor girl being sexually assaulted at a guest house in Teynampet.

The accused businessman was arrested on August 29 along with two other alleged accused. A POCSO Special Court subsequently granted three days of custody for his interrogation. Considering his age and health, the questioning was conducted inside Puzhal prison under video recording by the Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad.

Investigation Widens

Police later identified seven additional minor girls allegedly linked to the case, and their statements were recorded before the Special Court dealing with POCSO cases. After one survivor was found to belong to a Scheduled Caste community, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also added to the case.

Intensified Probe

The Tamil Nadu government has directed police to intensify the investigation and identify and take action against everyone found to be connected with the alleged offences. A special team comprising women police Sub-Inspectors has also been formed to identify minor girls appearing in the video and assist in the ongoing probe.

The Central Crime Branch is now examining the earlier investigation and the circumstances surrounding the closure of the case. (ANI)

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