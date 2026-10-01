UKPNP Raises Pojk Human Rights Abuses At UNHRC, Alleges Crackdown

Nasir Aziz Khan, central spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), raised concerns over human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Allegations of State-Sponsored Crackdown

Speaking during his intervention, Khan alleged a crackdown on the Joint Awami Action Committee in PoJK since June 5, involving extrajudicial killings, excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, restrictions on food and medicine supplies, and communication blackouts.

Call for Investigation into Deaths

Khan called for impartial investigations into the reported deaths of Shahzaib Habib, Fahad Barkat, Usman Nizami and Dr Osama Jamil.

Referring specifically to Fahad Barkat, Khan alleged that the young Kashmiri was killed at CMH Rawalakot while he had gone there to donate blood. He said Barkat's family continued to demand the return of his body.

Khan further alleged that Rawalakot had remained under siege since June 5 and claimed that local residents were being forced to leave their homes.

Urgent Demands and Appeals

He called for the immediate return of all withheld bodies, disclosure of the whereabouts of missing persons and the release of Shaukat Nawaz Mir and other detainees.

Khan also urged the authorities to fulfil commitments made to the Joint Awami Action Committee, compensate the families of those affected, resume dialogue and restore communication services.

Calling for international attention to the situation, Khan urged the UN to call on Pakistan to fulfil its international obligations and send a fact-finding mission to PoJK to investigate the allegations and help protect the lives of Kashmiris.

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