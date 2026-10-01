CM Sharma Launches Projects Worth Rs 1,277 Cr In Shekhawati Region

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 83 development projects worth Rs 1,277.07 crore across Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts at a ceremony held in Fatehpur.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma described Shekhawati as a land of heroes, scholars and people of great self-respect, and said the region's hospitality was special. The Chief Minister also targeted the Congress party over the Yamuna water agreement, saying,“In Haryana, the Congress spoke of cancelling the Yamuna agreement."

CM on Water Scarcity and Govt's Roadmap

“Water scarcity is the biggest issue in Rajasthan,” Sharma said, adding that the state government was continuously working for Shekhawati. He said,“We finalized the Yamuna agreement that had been stalled for decades,” and added that the government prepared a roadmap immediately after assuming office.

The Chief Minister said the state government had prioritised essential needs by preparing a roadmap and taking decisions in the sectors of water, electricity, employment and industry. He said various development works were consequently being carried out across Rajasthan.

Project Details and Dignitaries

The 83 projects inaugurated and launched during the ceremony are spread across Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts and have a combined cost of Rs 1,277.07 crore.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Urban Development and Local Self-Government Jhabar Singh Kharra, MLAs Gordhan Verma, Harlal Saharan, Rajendra Bhambu, Vikram Jakhal and Jethanand Vyas, former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore, along with local public representatives and a large number of citizens, were present at the event.

Earlier Event in Alwar

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 117 crore in Khairthal, Alwar district. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who represents the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, was also present. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)