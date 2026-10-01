India Lauds Capt Smit Machchhar For Saving 174 Lives In Mid-Air Attack

'Nation is Proud': Civil Aviation Ministry Responds

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Thursday expressed immense national pride in Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery in saving 174 lives during a violent mid-air cockpit attack aboard flydubai flight FZ1073. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Sinha confirmed that Indian authorities are closely examining the situation and evaluating whether safety advisories or administrative protocols need to be submitted to higher authorities for future action.

Speaking to reporters, the Civil Aviation Secretary acknowledged the severity of the foreign-flagged flight incident while praising the pilot's courageous response. "This is an unfortunate incident, but the nation is very, very proud of the fact that it was Captain Smith. He is an Indian, and he has been able to save so many lives. We would not like to kind of delve into this because this pertains to some other country and, of course, it would be kind of being examined," said the Civil Aviation Secretary.

"But yes, this is under examination. We are examining this particular matter. In case there is some advisory to be issued, obviously, we will put it up to the higher authority for taking the decision," he added.

Details of the Heroic Act

Civil Aviation Ministry formally lauded Captain Machchhar's presence of mind and valor, which prevented a catastrophic outcome on the Tel Aviv-bound flight.

The incident occurred en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv when Captain Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot, who reportedly attempted to hijack the aircraft. Despite sustaining grave injuries, the Indian pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door while fighting off the assailant, enabling crew and passengers to enter, disarm the attacker, and safely land the Boeing 737 at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience to the cockpit, with nearly 9,750 total flying hours, primarily on Boeing 737 aircraft, and previously served for 11 years as a Line Training Captain at SpiceJet.

Gujarat Government to Honour Pilot

In recognition of his valour, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that the state government will confer the prestigious 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' upon Captain Machchhar. Patel said that Machchhar's quick thinking and selflessness brought immense pride to the state and the nation. (ANI)

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