Thailand Bangkok Hailstorm: Huge Hailstones Pound City Amid Heavy Rain World News

A sudden hailstorm battered parts of Bangkok as heavy rain and strong winds swept across the Thai capital. Large hailstones were reported in areas including Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Ratchadaphisek, Lak Si, Mo Chit, Ratchada, and Chok Chai 4. Taling Chan recorded 91.5mm of rainfall as thunderstorms and gusty winds affected several areas. 00:00 - Huge hailstones pound Bangkok 01:30 - Multiple Bangkok areas hit by hailstorm 03:00 - Thunderstorms intensify across Bangkok

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